New NC State offensive line coach John Garrison was the lone new coach of the four new assistants hired this offseason that had a pre-existing relationship with head coach Dave Doeren.

It's also worth noting that Garrison and Doeren both share a love of fishing.

“I see all these pictures in his office as far as fishing goes, so whatever spot he has, I definitely need to go to," Garrison said. "He definitely has some good secret spots. I love to fish.”

The former Nebraska standout center coached for the Cornhuskers from 2008-14, followed by stints at UNLV and Florida Atlantic. His predecessor at NC State, Dwayne Ledford, had started the popular “Band of Brothers” theme on State's line, and Garrison had actually done that mantra when he was at Nebraska.

He might not use a motif with his new group, however.

“If it fits, it fits, but there is not one particular theme or ‘Band of Brothers’ sort to speak,” Garrison said. “In 2011 or 2012, I did the ‘Band of Brothers’ at Nebraska and it worked that particular year. I’m no stranger to it, but there has been a change and we need to create our own identity as it goes.”

Garrison said the real theme will be lining up with a hand in the dirt and getting after somebody.

Running the football has always been in Garrison’s blood, whether it was blocking for 2001 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Eric Crouch on the option at Nebraska, or coaching offensive lines that helped NU running backs Rex Burkhead and Ameer Abdullah rush for over 1,000 yards.

Garrison’s offensive lineman helped Florida Atlantic star running back Devin Singletary rush for 1,348 yards and 22 touchdowns last year.

“Every place that I have ever been at, establishing the running game has been completely critical,” Garrison said.

He is looking forward to working with key returning players such as redshirt junior guard/center Joseph Sculthorpe, junior right guard Joshua Fedd-Jackson and redshirt junior right tackle Justin Witt.

“There is a great foundation there over the years,” Garrison said. “We have some work to do. We have three guys who graduated this past year that have played a lot of football for us. We have younger guys that have to step up.”

Garrison hopes to create some roots in Raleigh after moving three times since 2014.

“It has been very exciting and this is a destination spot for my wife and I,” Garrison said. “The opportunity came open and we jumped at it. We are very excited to be here.

“It is such a great community as far as raising a family.”