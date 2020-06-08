The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 8
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, June 8.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Visit to NC State exceeded Lyndon Cooper’s expectations
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting week in review
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 88
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State ends partnership with CPI Security over its CEO’s police brutality email
• Technician — NC State Athletics ends partnership with CPI Security following racist comments from CEO
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
The Panthers, Hornets, Knights, NC State and University of South Carolina have all cut ties with CPI.— Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) June 8, 2020
Meet the 2020-21 SAAC executive committee! @NCState_SAE pic.twitter.com/pBVHYlC0Nw— NC State SAAC (@NCSU_SAAC) June 7, 2020
June 7, 2020
Big news coming soon #WPN— Huncho ⁶ (@MarioLoveJr6) June 8, 2020
Top 8 Coming Out June 12th!— El Ellis🤟🏾 (@_elboogie3) June 7, 2020
It’s really been 4 years🥺 & sometimes we move so fast that we don’t appreciate the blessings we have received, but I graduated top 15% in my class with a 4.0 Gpa & while closing one chapter, I am opening another one at Nc State & I‘m excited about what God has in store for me.🥳 pic.twitter.com/nmggjE61oM— Genesis Bryant (@genesisbryant_) June 7, 2020
NC State begins process of welcoming student-athletes back. https://t.co/hNlD4F88Yf— CollegeAD (@collegead) June 7, 2020
Video Of The Day
June 7, 2020
