Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

In a perfect world in which the college football season goes off on time, Sunday, June 7 marks 88 days until NC State’s season and ACC opener against Louisville, a Thursday night road game that will likely be nationally televised, although a formal announcement on the network has yet to be made.

Career: Carter enters the 2020 season as a redshirt sophomore that started in 11 games in 2019. One of the many underclassmen that received significant playing time last season, Carter took over in the X receiver role after redshirt junior C.J. Riley suffered a year-ending injury in the season opener.

A regular starter as a redshirt freshman, Carter hauled-in 32 receptions for 456 receiving yards. Number 88 finished the 2019 campaign with the second-highest receiving yards total behind junior Emeka Emezie.

Background: A three-star wide receiver from Clayton High in Clayton, N.C., Carter was considered the No. 30 prospect in North Carolina in the class of 2018.

The Clayton native picked NC State over other notable offers from Michigan State, Wake Forest, Minnesota and East Carolina.

Fun Fact: Carter gained 140 receiving yards in 2019 at Boston College, the highest individual single-game receiving yards total on the team last season.