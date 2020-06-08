With the football recruiting dead period extended through the end of July and perhaps longer, NC State targets like three-star offensive guard/center Lyndon Cooper from Carrollton (Ga.) High are having to get creative to take visits.

Cooper and his mother flew to Raleigh Friday and took a trip to NC State on their own, and while they were going around the football facilities and campus, on the phone on FaceTime with them was NC State Director of Recruiting Merci Falaise.

In essence, the family got a self-guided, virtual tour.