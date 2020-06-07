The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 7
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, June 7.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Aziaha James discusses her commitment to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: CB Nate Evans
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 89
• Raleigh News & Observer — As college athletes close in on image rights, schools show their true color: green
Tweets Of The Day
Despite the cancellation of today’s peaceful demonstration, some of our student-athletes and other members of the NC State community still showed up to stand together and speak out against racial injustice.#PackUnited // #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/aTYsfZI5Ym— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) June 6, 2020
@BigGrant73_ @_zaynlm I appreciate you guys, I love you guys and will always support you. Keep leading the way. “It always seems impossible until it’s done”~Nelson Mandela— George McDonald (@CoachGMcDonald) June 6, 2020
“Art is a platform where self-expression should not be limited. I'm here to inspire. There is no age limit to that.” -Shania Twain#BlackLivesMatter #PackUnited pic.twitter.com/l3nL3K6m8F— Chanelle Smith-Walker (@nellez_) June 6, 2020
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
📪 @TheWolfpacker is hitting mailboxes now! A Wolfpack Club membership includes a subscription to the magazine. pic.twitter.com/2EXkZD5iIy— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) June 6, 2020
Welcome to Hawk Nation new AD/Head Coach Brandon Mitchell. We’re excited about the new possibilities for our student athletes. pic.twitter.com/dy0J2Dur1Y— Kelli Joseph, Ed.D. (@sthelenasupe) June 6, 2020
Thanks coach can’t wait to get down there and play ball!!!! https://t.co/2h0xMXHm6E— Anthony Smith (@GlobalAnt_26) June 6, 2020
2023 CIF/RHP Zane Brockman (@Brock00Z) @_SCPanthers showing quick hands early, good job of recognizing pitch on inner half and delivering the barrel for 2 RBI 2B @NCStateBaseball commit #DynamicLC pic.twitter.com/sCIJRAdND0— Dynamic Baseball (@DynamicBaseball) June 6, 2020
Nahimana Signs with NC State; Cobra's Departure Leaves Fresno State Women's Position Open; Browne Leaves Cal After 13 Years; More D-I News:https://t.co/wVxv4mOWEt pic.twitter.com/RFJZknPdJz— Colette Lewis (@zootennis) June 7, 2020
Imagine amassing a total of 150 career wins as a HIGH SCHOOLER...👏🥵— MileSplit US (@milesplit) June 6, 2020
Video Of The Day
