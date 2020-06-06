Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

In a perfect world where the college football season goes off on time, Saturday, June 6 marked 89 days till NC State’s season and ACC opener against Louisville, a Thursday night, road game that should be nationally televised, although a formal announcement on the network has yet to be made.

Career: Surgery limited Dawkins last fall, but he was still able to get his feet wet by appearing in four games, the maximum allowed by NCAA rules to preserve a redshirt.

This season though Dawkins is likely in line to play a significant role. NC State loses its starting duo on the outside of its three-man front in James Smith-Williams and Larrell Murchison, both picked in this year's NFL Draft. It also lost three players to transfer in Xavier Lyas, Joseph Boletepeli and Jeffrey Gunter.

Thus the opportunity is there for Dawkins to hit the ground running during his official rookie season.

Background: Dawkins was flying under the radar until last spring, when the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder's stock exploded. The product of Cox Mill High in Concord, N.C., picked up offers from NC State, Duke, Florida, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State, UNC, Tennessee and others.

Eventually, Dawkins trimmed his list to a final five of Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee and NC State, and he picked the Wolfpack before the start of his senior season. Dawkins also enrolled early.

Fun Fact: Father Tommy Dawkins played at Appalachian State and in the NFL, and older brother Tommy also played for the Mountaineers.