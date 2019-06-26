The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 26
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State baseball prospectus: Pitching
• The Wolfpacker — Matthew Murrell is in no rush to make a decision
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's with The Athletic's C.L. Brown
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Porter Rooks is 'locked in' on NC State
• The Wolfpacker — State of the position: Safeties
• Charlotte Observer — A 13-year-old QB from Charlotte has scholarship offers from 2 top college programs
• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: Local football prospects pick UNC, App State, ECU
• Greensboro News-Record — Coach Pass built a team like a family
Tweets of the day
4️⃣⭐️ #UNC commit WR Josh Downs, 4️⃣⭐️ #NCState WR commit Porter Rooks & 4️⃣⭐️ DE Jacolbe Cowan hanging out at the #ThreeStripeLife lambo! @adidasFballUS #RivalsChallenge pic.twitter.com/9BzTt7fKS1— Rivals Camp Series (@RivalsCamp) June 24, 2019
First practice!— #9 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) June 25, 2019
Good to be back. #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/sOo3hhPz4m
NC State Carter-Finley Stadium at sunset and it's 83.9 F pic.twitter.com/GRDtWhOqfa— NC State Football Wx (@NCSUFootballWx) June 26, 2019
Congrats to our very own Lindsay Zolga for her commitment to play college soccer @NCState!!! #wolfpack #susalife pic.twitter.com/fvhsc6EGjO— SUSA Academy (@susa_academy) June 25, 2019
New @PackFootball ticket offers available NOW!— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) June 26, 2019
• Bojangles' Mini-Pack
• Tickets to games vs. Western Carolina & Ball State
Tickets are currently available for @wolfpackclub members and go on sale to the general public tomorrow.
📰 https://t.co/Fl5ZTyHDml#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/K5f1cONzPd
Video of the day (8:30 mark)
——
