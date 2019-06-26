Here is a breakdown of how the Pack shapes up heading into the offseason, starting with the pitching. A preview of the hitting and fielding will come later Wednesday.

NC State once had aspirations of being in Omaha and was briefly the top-ranked team in the country, but instead it finished the year with a disappointing showing in the Greenville Regional.

The College World Series is wrapping up this week. Powerhouse Vanderbilt and Cinderella Michigan are squaring off in a final showdown Wednesday night with the national title on the line.

NC State only had two mainstays as starters this year, and one is back in right-hander Reid Johnston. The sophomore followed up a big freshman year by going 6-2 in 17 games, including 14 starts, and posted a 3.71 earned-run average in 77.2 innings in 2010. He surrendered 80 hits and allowed 27 walks while striking out 65. Johnston did a good job of keeping the ball in the park by giving up just four homers.



This came a year after Johnston went 7-1 in 21 games (10 starts) with a 3.06 ERA in 64.2 innings, allowing 54 hits and 15 walks while fanning 49.

There are a lot of intriguing arms coming back, perhaps led by the fast-developing sophomore lefty Nick Swiney. His 4.61 ERA may not be impressive, but that was the result of a slow start.

In his final 12 games, all out of the bullpen, Swiney threw 36.0 innings and surrendered a paltry 14 hits and eight runs (seven earned) for a 1.75 ERA. He also struck out 59 batters while walking 17. In the Greenville Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Swiney pitched both games and threw 6.1 innings of one-hit baseball, walking five and striking out 12.

Swiney showed the ability to throw into the low 90s on his fastball and yet that might be his second best pitch behind a devastating breaking ball. That allowed him to post 95 strikeouts in 56.2 innings for the season.

A combination of reliable and high-ceiling arms should also back. In his first season returning from elbow surgery, redshirt sophomore Dalton Feeney was sharp mainly out of the pen. He pitched in 23 games (three starts) and had seven saves, giving up 27 hits in 29.0 innings while walking 11 and striking out 23 and posting a 1.86 ERA.

Feeney has the raw stuff that could make him a MLB Draft prospect in a year.

Junior 6-foot-7 lefty Kent Klyman entered the year with a career 2.30 ERA in 51 appearances and 78.1 innings and had four saves as a sophomore. He was not as sharp earlier this year but seemed to regain his form down the stretch. In his final seven games he pitched 11.2 innings and gave up nine hits, walking four and striking out 16. His ERA in that time was 2.31, more in line with his previous years and dropping his season mark to 3.41.

Sophomore lefties Evan Justice and David Harrison should both return. Justice’s raw stuff belies his 4.66 ERA. He allowed only 31 hits in 36.2 innings and struck out 36 batters but will look to improve on his 17 walks. Justice was drafted in the 39th round of the MLB Draft by the Marlins.

Harrison ended the year as the “third starter” but they were in essence bullpen games. Still, Harrison had promising results, allowing 32 hits and walking seven in 33.2 innings and striking out 33. He posted a 2.67 ERA. In his last three games in ACC play, Harrison threw 7.0 innings and allowed one earned run on seven hits, walking two and striking out five.

Right-hander Cameron Cotter was a classmate of Harrison and Justice but redshirted. In his debut season, Cotter impressed in 22 appearances, including three starts. He had three saves and threw 39.0 innings, allowing only 32 hits and 10 walks while striking out 36 and posting a 3.00 ERA. Cotter closed out the dramatic ACC Tournament win over Wake Forest with a hitless ninth in which he struck out a batter.

Sophomore lefty Canaan Silver finished with eight starts on the year after he began the year in the weekend rotation. He pitched six effective innings of three-hit ball in an early season win over Minnesota and threw six scoreless innings while allowing only two hits at Boston College. He also gave up just two earned runs in 5.2 innings to eventual World Series participant Louisville.

Silver finished the year with a 3.83 ERA in 42.1 innings, allowing only 42 hits and 13 walks but striking out only 24.

Freshman righty Baker Nelson had a high ERA of 6.59, but his stuff is better than that, which is why he made 25 relief appearances. He had 23 strikeouts in 27.1 innings, and he had a couple of strong late-season appearances. He went two scoreless innings while allowing only one hit to Campbell and in a win at UNC threw 1.1 innings of no-hit relief while striking out three batters.