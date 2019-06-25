ATLANTA — NC State senior verbal commit Porter Rooks solidified his standing as one of the top wide receivers in the country at the Rivals Camp in Fort Mill, S.C., this past spring.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder was selected to the prestigious Rivals.com Five-Star Challenge this week in Atlanta. He entered the camp ranked No. 49 overall in the country, No. 9 wide receiver nationally and the No. 2 overall player in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2020.

Rooks committed to NC State on Dec. 12, 2018, and he gives Rivals.com an update on his life as a Wolfpack recruit.

How are things going with NC State?

“It’s great and I’m still solid. That is going to stay that way.”

What was life after you committed?

“That weight [of being recruited] had been on my shoulders since my eighth grade year. I’m glad all that weight is off. I’m just focused on the next level and what I want to do with the Pack."

What other recruits are you trying to get to join you at NC State?

“We’ve had a good bit of commitments the last couple of weeks. That has been great. I’m trying to lock in a couple of guys like [defensive back] Joseph Johnson and [defensive end] Desmond Evans, just guys like that. We are trying to finalize the class, so we can compete at the highest level in the ACC.”

What is the relationship like now with the coaches when you talk with them? Are the conversations different?

“It is [different] because now they don’t have to recruit me anymore. They have me locked in. It’s mostly planning on the future then dwelling on the past. They are saying what is my next move, where I didn’t know my next move. We are working to move forward.”

Are colleges still trying?

“They used to, but most schools understand that I am 100 percent committed. I won’t be flipping.”

What are you looking forward for your senior year at your new high school Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park High?

“I’m really trying to improve all aspects of my game like speed, route running and all of that. Anything I can do to win that state championship. I don’t have a ring yet. This is the last ride and I’m trying to go out with a bang.”

Why did you decide to enroll next January for college?

“Mainly to get up there for spring ball of course, and I’ll get an opportunity to show what I can do early and get on the field.”