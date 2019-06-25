The Athletic's senior college basketball writer C.L. Brown joined Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal to talk NC State and ACC hoops.

Among the topics discussed:

• Does NC State have the potential to be a double-bye in the ACC Tournament next year, and how the Wolfpack's roster of older players could be an asset.

• C.L.'s thoughts on the loss of Sacha Killeya-Jones and the return of Markell Johnson, both of whom C.L. wrote extensively about this past year for The Athletic. Plus where does Johnson stand among the headliners of the ACC.

• Thoughts on why NC State did not make the NCAA Tournament, and did opinions change on head coach Kevin Keatts because of it?

• A quick breakdown on where the ACC stands following all the comings and goings of the offseason.

• Where the FBI investigation might be headed with the NCAA.

And more!