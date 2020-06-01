TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 1

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 1
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, June 1.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Column: Power Five commissioners asked Congress to do NCAA’s job
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 95
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting week in review
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC football record book: NC State’s Ted Brown’s career rushing mark has lasted 42 years
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
May 31, 2020
Grief, anger and a need for change. A remarkable message from Chancellor Woodson, I encourage you to read. NC State’s greatest strength is its people - all of its people. It’s on each of us to help advance a diverse and inclusive environment for our campus and beyond. https://t.co/Bgkndv2OLP— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) June 1, 2020
Prove ‘em wrong.@DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/qdfmbvJoKt— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 31, 2020
The percentage of Reddit game thread comments by fanbase complaining about the refs this past season. (via /u/bboiler)https://t.co/ARUaPJIhFI pic.twitter.com/3SV40oAR2F— /r/CollegeBasketball (@redditCBB) May 31, 2020
ASGR Recruiting APP: No. 37 5'10 SG 2021 Aziaha James (VA) Set For NC State In 2021-22 Season! @WolfpackWes | ASGR Basketball #RecruitingAppASGR https://t.co/cCgEPATGT9— KrisJohnsonASGR (@ASGRKris) May 31, 2020
N.C. State lands Hampton Roads' biggest girls basketball recruit in the Class of 2021- 5-star from @PACavsWBB. https://t.co/pm52FS4bsi— Jami Frankenberry (@JamiVP) May 30, 2020
Junior highlights of new NC State commit Aziaha James: #ncaaw https://t.co/vh13kszYsX— SkinsHoops86 (@SkinsHoops86) May 30, 2020
Couldn't find efficiency numbers but she looks comfortable shooting from 3, which is important in Wes Moore's offense.
10 stars in 7 days for @PackWomensBball : Jessica Timmons @jes1baller1 & Aziaha James @YoungBuc_2021!!— Marc "Doc" Kawanishi (@MJKexecutive) May 30, 2020
In @WolfpackWes we Trust!!#STATEment #LightItRed
Gotta check out the very latest from @TheBandGreport a Special Edition Q&A with the @Redskins Rookie DE James Smith-Williams out of North Carolina State #HTTR https://t.co/liDPlnpUTJ— Offseason Champions (@HTTRChamps) May 31, 2020
Video Of The Day
Devon Daniels vs. Duke (#24)— Average Conference Content (@ACContent__) May 31, 2020
25 points, 9 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl pic.twitter.com/1zRM6XYmnm
——
