Now, instead of trusting the NCAA to come up with a solution of its own, the commissioners of the conferences that will be most impacted by NIL are asking Washington to do the non-profit’s job for it. The country is busy facing bigger issues at the moment.

The commissioners of the Power Five conferences sent a joint letter to Congress Friday requesting federal legislation on the issue of athlete compensation for the use of their own name, image and likeness.

In 3-page letter, obtained by @Stadium , Power 5 league commissioners ask Congress to “enact clear national policy on NIL & not wait for NCAA process to conclude” & “so there will be uniform national standard that will preempt state NIL laws. ... time is of the essence.” pic.twitter.com/VbaRCHTGXL

That’s not to say addressing NIL isn’t important, it’s well past due. Just remember, beggars can’t be choosers.

In their letter to Congress, the Power Five commissioners are doing exactly that. Not just a plea for immediate action, the letter attempts to influence what such legislation would look like.

The three-page letter, addressed to party leaders of the House of Representatives and the Senate, outlines a need for federal legislation along with a nine-point list of the commissioners' "consensus principles on NIL." Their principles don't differ much from the NCAA's.

They’re not gently suggesting either. According to the Associated Press, the Power Five conferences spent a combined $350,000 on lobbying in the first three months of 2020. In 2019, the NCAA itself spent at least $750,000 on similar endeavors.

That’s a lot of dough to influence how college athletes make theirs.

It displays how much the power brokers of collegiate athletics see NIL as a threat to their own bottom lines. After maintaining control of the college sports market for several decades, the last-second lobbying comes as a reaction to the dozens of NIL bills being introduced and passed at the state level.

While the legislative momentum was the catalyst behind the NCAA’s change of tune on NIL, it also presents a major challenge to the existing collegiate model. The specifics of each bill vary state-to-state and as the passed laws become effective as early as 2021, they would produce an uneven playing field for different institutions in different states.

"In the absence of federal NIL legislation, we expect most if not all states to pass their own disparate NIL laws in early 2021, to take effect in the summer of 2021 if not sooner," said the letter. "Time is of the essence."

It’s why the Power Five commissioners took out their quills and ink this past week. Not because they actually care about athlete compensation, but because they’re threatened by the prospect of having to navigate through varying state legislation.