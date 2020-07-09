TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 9

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 9
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football’s remaining recruiting priorities
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 56
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Building an authentic football staff
• The Wolfpacker — NC State athletics summer check-in: Men’s golf
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat
• Fayetteville Observer — NCHSAA commissioner: ‘Sports don’t exist if there’s no school’
• Burlington Times-News — Hiring Ruffin McNeill was a ‘no-brainer’ for NC State’s Dave Doeren
• Technician — The man behind the line: Getting to know John Garrison
• GoPack.com — MLB Draft history in the Elliott Avent era
• GoPack.com — Getting to know @PackWrestle: Excited to start
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
You get to name any five @PackMensBball legends to your starting lineup. Who are you picking? pic.twitter.com/xseknYHiFM— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) July 8, 2020
Notable lines here— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) July 9, 2020
NC State opens as 11 pt dog at Lou
UNC +3 @ UCF
Duke -12 vs MTSU
Wake -18 vs ODU
Also love the small print (must be played by 3/31/21) https://t.co/VhDRVxdCVJ
Thomas Allen is going to help NC State's pick-and-roll + on-ball defense. Active hands, quick feet, fights hard over screens (which will pair well with Manny Bates in drop coverage), stays attached without fouling— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) July 8, 2020
Allen: 1.7 steals, 1.4 fouls committed per 40 mins in 18-19 pic.twitter.com/yeNm4nnNfM
Devon Daniels and Allen gave the Wolfpack two guards/POA defenders that can heat up the basketball. Factor in Bates' elite rim protection, and possibly DJ Funderburk's versatility + rim protection too, and NC State could do some interesting things defensively. pic.twitter.com/aowN6JyBDr— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) July 8, 2020
Best word to describe our ability to get players ready for the next level: 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗡𝗧.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) July 8, 2020
Take a look at our history in the MLB Draft under HC Elliott Avent. https://t.co/FHVXq3F9Lo
Congratulations to Cole Lanford on his recent commitment to NC State University for baseball! Way to go Cole! #neusenation #NCSU pic.twitter.com/taYNulasaD— NCA Lions (@NCALions) July 9, 2020
NC State signee 4️⃣⭐️ TERQUAVION SMITH COMES AT YOU! Fits @CoachKeattsNCSU system perfect. Showing entire game at #BIGSHOTS All American Camp scoring in transition & from 3 pic.twitter.com/cwMV8MJrH5— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) July 8, 2020
De’Ante Green is in the building for #BIGSHOTS All American Camp— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) July 8, 2020
He currently holds offers from LSU, Auburn, Houston, Texas, Ole Miss, NC State, Virginia Tech, Xavier, Penn St., Wake Forest & more! 🤯 @DeAnteGreen35 pic.twitter.com/F4UFez0ADa
Blessed to receive an offer from NC State University @PackWomensBball Thank you Coach Batth & Coach Moore🐺❤️ pic.twitter.com/0ko15TwFtr— Chloe Clardy (@chloeclardy13) July 9, 2020
Video Of The Day
