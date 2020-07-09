 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 9
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-09 07:19:44 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 9

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, July 9.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football’s remaining recruiting priorities

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 56

• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Building an authentic football staff

• The Wolfpacker — NC State athletics summer check-in: Men’s golf

• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat

• Fayetteville Observer — NCHSAA commissioner: ‘Sports don’t exist if there’s no school’

• Burlington Times-News — Hiring Ruffin McNeill was a ‘no-brainer’ for NC State’s Dave Doeren

• Technician — The man behind the line: Getting to know John Garrison

• GoPack.com — MLB Draft history in the Elliott Avent era

• GoPack.com — Getting to know @PackWrestle: Excited to start

