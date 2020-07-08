The long break may end up benefiting many golfers attempting to groom their game, but it could be a while before we see a return of college golf. Here is where the Pack left off in 2019-2020 and what to expect for the squad moving forward:

Golf courses and driving ranges hardly missed a beat during COVID-19 and for Division I college golfers, the access to facilities is even greater when compared to the general public.

Because of the socially-distant nature of the game, it's easier to create a safe environment for a fanless golf tournament than other sports. Although almost everyone has had to adjust to the health crisis, golfers are likely the least impacted by the prolonged shutdown.

While no college sports have returned since the coronavirus paused the world of athletics in mid-March, golf was one of the first to return in the United States this summer. At least, in the pro ranks.





The Wolfpack was only three tournaments deep into its spring schedule before the pandemic canceled the remaining tournaments for the year. It seemed as though the Pack was destined to hit its stride in the second half of the spring just as it did in the fall of 2019.

Before kicking-off the spring slate in February, NC State entered the holiday break with momentum on its side. The Pack claimed the 15-team fall tournament it hosts, the Wolfpack Intercollegiate, which is played at the program's home course, Lonnie Poole Golf Course, and had three players finish inside the Top 10 in early October.

The following week, the Pack finished tied for sixth in the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate in Jonesborough, Tenn., but senior leader Benjamin Shipp was able to claim second place individually with a bogey-free, five-under 67 in the final round.

Shipp had the lowest scoring average on the team with a 70.6 mark and was the lone Pack golfer with a below-par average in scoring versus par at -0.75. When play stopped in March, he was ranked No. 12 in the ACC in scoring average.

Behind him in that statistic were fellow seniors Brett McLamb and Christian Salzer, who tallied 71.86 and 71.57 scoring averages, respectively, last season.

Freshmen Carter Graf and Max Steinlechner each received the fair share of starts as the next generation of Pack golfers. Graf held a +1.83 scoring average versus par in his debut campaign while Steinlechner held a +1.13 mark in that statistic.

Junior Easton Paxon rounded-out the regular rotation for the starting five and played six tournaments where he averaged a score of 72.61 per round and +1.44 scoring versus par in 2019-20.

Led by seniors last season, the Pack have some uncertainty on the roster heading into 2020-21. While the seniors could technically return for a final season of eligibility because golf is considered a spring sport in the eyes of the NCAA, it's at best a logistical nightmare considering there are only 4.5 scholarships on Division I golf teams. Paxon, Grad and Steinlechner will likely take up three of the five tournament playing spots while sophomore Thomas Deal, freshman Spencer Oxendine and sophomore Andrew Wilmoth will compete for a spot in the rotation.