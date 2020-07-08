In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3. In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend. Today, July 8 marks 56 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now. Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

No. 56- Redshirt senior defensive tackle Val Martin

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Val Martin appeared in 10 games in 2019 and started in three. The 6-foot-2, 297-pound lineman recorded a total of 11 tackles, including four solo and seven assisted. In 246 total snaps, Martin was a lane-clogger that added two tackles for loss. A junior college transfer in 2018, Martin was able to redshirt his junior season with the Wolfpack by only playing in four games. From 2018 to 2019, his snap count jumped from 66 to 246. Entering 2020, Martin will compete for a larger share of snaps on the defensive line rotation once he returns to action. The defensive tackle underwent shoulder surgery in January and was expected to miss all of spring workouts before it was canceled five practices in. He is expected to be cleared in time to play this season.

No. 56- Redshirt junior offensive guard Bryson Speas

Redshirt junior offensive guard Bryson Speas will likely see a similar role in 2020 as he did in 2019. A versatile, jack-of-all-trades lineman, Speas played at least 10 snaps at every offensive line position except center. With the injuries at tackle, the 6-foot-4, 304-pounder played most of his 505 total snaps in 2019 at right tackle. In 11 appearances and six starts, Speas didn't allow a single sack last season and had one knockdown along with 11 pancake sacks.