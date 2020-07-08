 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 8
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 8

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, July 8.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State Wolfpack football hires Ruffin McNeill

• The Wolfpacker — Ruffin McNeill and Dave Doeren’s relationship is built on trust

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 57

• The Wolfpacker — NC State announces hire of former ECU coach Ruffin McNeill

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren discusses offseason, return of football

• The Wolfpacker — Video: New NC State Wolfpack football hire Ruffin McNeill introduced

• Raleigh News & Observer — Can NC high school sports start on time this fall? Commissioner says it’s ‘difficult’

• Raleigh News & Observer — Hiring Ruffin McNeill at NC State was a ‘no-brainer’ for football coach Dave Doeren

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: Former ECU football coach Ruffin McNeill joins NC State Wolfpack

• Burlington Times-News — Lumberton native, former ECU coach Ruffin McNeill joins NC State staff

• Fayetteville Observer — Lakewood, NC State alum Chasity Melvin named assistant coach for WNBA’s Phoenix

• Technician — Ruffin McNeill hired as special assistant to head coach

• GoPack.com — Veteran coach Ruffin McNeill joins NC State football staff

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

