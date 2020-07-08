TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 8

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 8
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, July 8.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State Wolfpack football hires Ruffin McNeill
• The Wolfpacker — Ruffin McNeill and Dave Doeren’s relationship is built on trust
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 57
• The Wolfpacker — NC State announces hire of former ECU coach Ruffin McNeill
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren discusses offseason, return of football
• The Wolfpacker — Video: New NC State Wolfpack football hire Ruffin McNeill introduced
• Raleigh News & Observer — Can NC high school sports start on time this fall? Commissioner says it’s ‘difficult’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Hiring Ruffin McNeill at NC State was a ‘no-brainer’ for football coach Dave Doeren
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: Former ECU football coach Ruffin McNeill joins NC State Wolfpack
• Burlington Times-News — Lumberton native, former ECU coach Ruffin McNeill joins NC State staff
• Fayetteville Observer — Lakewood, NC State alum Chasity Melvin named assistant coach for WNBA’s Phoenix
• Technician — Ruffin McNeill hired as special assistant to head coach
• GoPack.com — Veteran coach Ruffin McNeill joins NC State football staff
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Looking good in that red, coach!@RuffinMcNeill talks with @JGravleySPORTS on his new role with Pack Football #HTT pic.twitter.com/RRhwCm0mND— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 7, 2020
I took a chance to come to NC State when the odds were against me. I’ve had to work my way up from the bottom and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. I’m Proud to now be a 3 year graduate of such a prestigious university, while playing two sports🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0y9Xrx6d0U— Thayer Thomas (@thayerthomas1) July 7, 2020
Very Blessed To Have Received An Offer From The North Carolina State University! 🐺🔴 #1PACK1GOAL #AGTG @CoachKurtRoper @JCPATRIOTSFB @NooffseasonMD pic.twitter.com/7hRHbnNB7H— Roman Z. Hemby (3⭐️ RB) (@r_h3mby) July 8, 2020
✞— Lyndon Cooper (@LyndonCooper5) July 7, 2020
Final 6🖤🙏🏾#WPN 🐺 #TKG⚔️#GOLDstandard ⛏#EatEmup 😼#cuse 🍊#OnePirateNation ☠️ pic.twitter.com/OG07Bs13TH
Patrick Bailey pic.twitter.com/Kwjv5Fm6TQ— SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 6, 2020
Will Wilson pic.twitter.com/gmRHm8hWgf— SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 6, 2020
We ARE the leaders of the PACK!!!#PackMentality // #DoubleDown pic.twitter.com/rojeHnSYnp— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) July 7, 2020
Better later than never: happy birthday @CoachGarrisonOL !!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/fD2xvJazBX— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 7, 2020
Anyone can win a fight when the odds are easy.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 7, 2020
It’s when the going’s tough – when there seems to be no chance – that’s when it counts.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/DPs387oja8
Video Of The Day
