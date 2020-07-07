The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 57
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
Today, July 7 marks 57 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 57- Offensive Tackle Zovon Lindsay
Bio: Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Zovon Lindsay redshirted the 2019 season and will compete for his first collegiate snaps this fall.
Lindsay was a two-way lineman for Trinity Christian High in Fayetteville, N.C. As a senior in high school, he had 18 pancake blocks on offense and 20 tackles, including two sacks, on defense.
Listed as a defensive tackle in the 2019 class, the 6-foot-4, 270-pounder was designated a three-star and was ranked No. 51 overall in North Carolina according to Rivals.
The Fayetteville native picked NC State over notable offers from South Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest, Appalachian State and East Carolina, among others.
After one season with the Wolfpack and strength coach Dantonio "Thunder" Burnette, Lindsay has put on an additional 20 pounds since his recruitment and is now listed on the roster at 6-foot-4, 291 pounds.
Fun Fact: Trinity Christian fell in the first round of the state playoffs but finished 9-1 overall in 2019, Lindsay's senior season.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook