Social media reaction: NC State Wolfpack football hires Ruffin McNeill
Here are some of the notable tweets surrounding the announced hire of Ruffin McNeill by NC State Wolfpack football as special assistant to head coach Dave Doeren.
The best!!! https://t.co/5MAFBnzY10— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) July 7, 2020
Also, if you took a vote for nicest man in college football coaching, he'd be the toughest to beat.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 7, 2020
Mannn it doesn’t get better than Coach Ruff!! One of the realest coaches i’ve ever been coached by. Love You Coach❤️ NC State got a good one. https://t.co/alUAovh7Lq— Jaden Davis (@Jayd4_) July 7, 2020
Congrats @RuffinMcNeill on joining the NC State staff! They don't come any better than Ruff and his bride. @news9 #Sooners #WolfPack— Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) July 7, 2020
NC State got a damn good one!! https://t.co/fAkXHDazUb— K'Hadree Hooker (@KHadreeH) July 7, 2020
@RuffinMcNeill They definitely got a great one on their side. One of the realest in the game congrats coach! https://t.co/mc4pIVvRmP— Bobby Evans Jr. (@BobbyEvans44) July 7, 2020
Congratulations big dawg @RuffinMcNeill they are going to love you https://t.co/obuiXbhLkh— Josh Hawkins (@28degreess) July 7, 2020
Congrats coach!! One of the best in the game always on my side!! @RuffinMcNeill https://t.co/tCZAKvhEyT— Dimitri Flowers (@treeflowers36) July 7, 2020
Sheeeeepdoggg! GAM mode, want some get some! I could go on for hours about the man he is. Congrats coach, love you! https://t.co/HSMOSmXRtX— Damon Magazu (@Damon_Magazu) July 7, 2020
Congrats To a Real One @RuffinMcNeill GAM!!! Wolfpack Y’all Got A Good One 🤞🏾 https://t.co/wNPs3ip71M— Justin Hardy (@FreakMagic2) July 7, 2020
Great move! One of the best coaches out there! Welcome to Raleigh 🐺 https://t.co/lxOA8n0kg6— Nyheim Hines (@TheNyNy7) July 7, 2020
Great move!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/SAdRLBslEW— BJ Hill (@BJHill5) July 7, 2020
ECU & NC State are two teams I have pegged for big improvements this year, so I’m starting the push now: Pirates-Wolfpack in the Ruffin McNeill Military Bowl. https://t.co/6mUDfDhnsq— 😷💫🅰️♈️🆔😷 (@ADavidHaleJoint) July 7, 2020
One of THE absolute best people in sports. He is the best of sports. It is always a good idea to hire Ruffin McNeill. I love that he'll be in Raleigh. https://t.co/uKDKSAL9h8— Hayes Permar (@DHPIV) July 7, 2020
They don't come any finer than Ruffin McNeill. https://t.co/qCkye8v3nx— Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) July 7, 2020
To save yall a visit to https://t.co/UsPPqzEG5P: 9-3-2022— Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeillWSJ) July 7, 2020
(N.C. State at ECU) https://t.co/Mx7FOU4EpW
The last time Ruffin McNeill and N.C. State were together in Greenville. https://t.co/6kO2RT7BVt pic.twitter.com/kTyyluwGt1— Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) July 7, 2020
Every time I see Ruffin McNeill get a new job now, I spend five minutes thinking about how ECU firing him was one of the stupidest unforced errors an FBS school has made in the last decade. Just a very bad decision, which looked bad at the time and then looked much worse!— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) July 7, 2020
Ruffin McNeill went 2-0 vs. N.C. State and 2-3 vs. UNC as HC at #ECU. But does the last UNC game -- 70-41 in 2014 -- count for more than one 1 win? Many Pirate fans think so.— Ronnie Woodward (@RonnieW11) July 7, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook