TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 7

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 7
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, July 7.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting: Who’s next
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 58
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 25
• The Wolfpacker — Red Light Tracker: NC State football’s class of 2021
• GoPack.com — Spencer named to ITA Division I Men’s Operating Committee
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Here’s a look at my top 5 @ACCFootball Offensive Line Units going into the 2020 season— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) July 6, 2020
Who else should have been on this list?? Tomorrow we’ll dive into individual positions. #WeDoThis pic.twitter.com/Pk0fAXqZmG
Most receptions of 20+ yards by power-five TEs in 2019— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 6, 2020
1. Hunter Bryant - 7
2. Charlie Kolar - 6
3. Cary Angeline - 5
3. Jalen Wydermyer - 5 pic.twitter.com/W4u1fz2mpG
Matthew Cleveland averaged 32 PPG and 7 RPG at @OntheRadarHoops' The Opening 🔥 @MCleveland35— BallerTV (@BallerTV) July 7, 2020
His final 5 colleges include Florida State, Kansas, Michigan, NC State, and Stanford. pic.twitter.com/G3LhQRHfeC
Great workout yesterday 💪🏾💪🏾@Titans_Strength pic.twitter.com/jywYmLPTxG— Julian Gray (@jujudagrayt21) July 5, 2020
Newest member of the 🐺🐺 making an appearance on #OffTheCourt this week! Tweet us your questions before noon on Wednesday, #WPN.#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/ETKuGvtbwz— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) July 6, 2020
Client news: Join me in congratulating our client@chasitymelvin as the newest @PhoenixMercury Assistant Coach. Chasity Melvin is a former @wnba All-Star, NC State Hall of Famer, NCAA East Regional MVP, ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Top 50 Athletes. #womeninsports pic.twitter.com/Ge8JMqkSON— LaTonya Story (@LaTonyaStory) July 6, 2020
NC State transfer Kennan Solomon commits to Arkansas State - NCAA Football - https://t.co/x9PWgSqldd#NCAA— NFL News (@CSNews2019) July 6, 2020
Dennis Smith Jr. upsets Duke with 32 pts. (2017) pic.twitter.com/wsQ0yEjmSz— ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) July 6, 2020
Our head coach @NCSt10sCoachKyl has been named to the ITA Division I Men's Operating Committee! He'll represent the Carolina Region.#GoPack #PackRisinhttps://t.co/68AtncWHHr— NC State Men’s Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackMensTennis) July 7, 2020
Video Of The Day
5 star Matt Cleveland is an athletic freak pic.twitter.com/FWK02YFHnF— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 5, 2020
——
