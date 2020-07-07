After landing twins and three-star tight ends Cedric Seabrough and Fredrick Seabrough from Swainsboro (Ga.) High, NC State Wolfpack football is up to 15 verbal commitments in the 2021 class.

The Wolfpack is just over half-done with its class. That natural question among the faithful is who's next?

Here's a list of five players who could be potential targets for the next commitment.