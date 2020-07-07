 Who's next candidates for NC State Wolfpack football recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-07 06:58:05 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football recruiting: Who's next

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

After landing twins and three-star tight ends Cedric Seabrough and Fredrick Seabrough from Swainsboro (Ga.) High, NC State Wolfpack football is up to 15 verbal commitments in the 2021 class.

The Wolfpack is just over half-done with its class. That natural question among the faithful is who's next?

Here's a list of five players who could be potential targets for the next commitment.

Three-star defensive back Javon Bullard is a top NC State Wolfpack football target.
Three-star defensive back Javon Bullard is a top NC State target. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}