The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 58
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
Today, July 6 marks 58 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 58- Former Wolfpack linebacker Tyler Lawrence
Former NC State linebacker Tyler Lawrence played four seasons for the Pack from 1990 to 1993.
He's the third all-time leader in school history for career sacks with 24 and had the second-most single-season sacks with 11 as a senior in 1993. Only former defensive ends Bradley Chubb and Mario Williams have had more career sacks in a Wolfpack uniform.
A ferocious pass rusher that was a two-time first-team All-ACC selection, Lawrence helped the Pack to a 32-16-1 record during his four years in Raleigh.
From an individual standpoint, his best season was his senior year in which he set the school record at the time for career sacks and single-season sacks in 1993.
However, from a team perspective, his best two years came in 1991 and 1992. Although the Pack ended up losing its two bowl appearances in that stretch, the Peach Bowl in '91 and the Gator Bowl in '92, the Sheridan-coached Wolfpack finished in the Top 25 in both seasons according to the Associated Press.
