The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 5
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, July 5.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Three-star twin tight ends Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough pick NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Seabrough twins pick the Pack
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 60
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack baseball prospectus: Outfield
• The Charlotte Observer — Q&A with ESPN’s Paul Finebaum: College football unlikely, Cam Newton ‘hung out to dry’
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
ℂ𝕆𝕄𝕄𝕀𝕋𝕋𝔼𝔻..🐺🔴@CoachGoebbel @Rivals @_DwightSmith @scottroberts11 @247Sports @PackFootball @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/8EBvLHxtLH— Cédd🙃 (@CedricSeabrough) July 4, 2020
COMMITTED....🖊 https://t.co/N4Se0Sl1I3— @Fredseabrough (@FSeabrough) July 4, 2020
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men (and women) are created equal." #PackUnited // #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/vbHaux1g73— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) July 4, 2020
Pack tight ends coach having a nice Fourth of July. https://t.co/vk0EHnQRX4— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 4, 2020
The Wolfpack picked up two verbal commitments this Fourth of July morning from three-star tight end twin brothers @CedricSeabrough and @FSeabrough:https://t.co/8aV9IGvDHX— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 4, 2020
Top6‼️Huge thanks to all the schools who have recruited me.Recruitment is still open but these are the schools that I want to focus on. Stay tuned! @Coach2J @CoachMiller_ @CoachBrentKey @CoachGarrisonOL @VanceVice @CoachRossomando @jtbronco88 @ChadSimmons_ @xixnyne @swiffedits pic.twitter.com/GOWGenfk47— Weston Franklin (@wfranklin_2021) July 4, 2020
Video Of The Day
NC State is getting a good one in Terquavion Smith 💯 @Tgetsbuckss23 pic.twitter.com/lFXzyN6zzo— BallerTV (@BallerTV) July 4, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook