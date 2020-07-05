 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 5
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 5

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, July 5.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Three-star twin tight ends Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough pick NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Seabrough twins pick the Pack

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 60

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack baseball prospectus: Outfield

• The Charlotte Observer — Q&A with ESPN’s Paul Finebaum: College football unlikely, Cam Newton ‘hung out to dry’

Tweets Of The Day

 Video Of The Day

