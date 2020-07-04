The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 60
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
Today, July 4 marks 60 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 60- Freshman offensive lineman Ethan Lane
Bio: An early enrollee in the Wolfpack class of 2020, three-star offensive lineman Ethan Lane of Archer High in Lawrenceville (Ga.) will don the No. 60 jersey to begin his career in Raleigh.
Lane was an all-state center as a senior for an Archer High team that finished 9-4 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 7A state playoffs in Georgia.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder picked NC State over offers from Louisville, Memphis and Air Force among others.
According to ESPN, Lane was the No. 6 center nationally in the 2020 class.
