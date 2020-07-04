 The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 61
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-04 15:48:26 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 60

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.

Today, July 4 marks 60 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.

Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

No. 60 Ethan Lane is an incoming freshman from the 2020 Wolfpack class.
No. 60 Ethan Lane is an incoming freshman from the 2020 Wolfpack class.
No. 60- Freshman offensive lineman Ethan Lane

Bio: An early enrollee in the Wolfpack class of 2020, three-star offensive lineman Ethan Lane of Archer High in Lawrenceville (Ga.) will don the No. 60 jersey to begin his career in Raleigh.

Lane was an all-state center as a senior for an Archer High team that finished 9-4 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 7A state playoffs in Georgia.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder picked NC State over offers from Louisville, Memphis and Air Force among others.

According to ESPN, Lane was the No. 6 center nationally in the 2020 class.

——

{{ article.author_name }}