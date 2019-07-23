The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 23
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State making up ground on speedy Deivon Smith
• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: FutureCast prediction
• The Wolfpacker — NCSU commit Davin Vann getting used to new attention
• The Wolfpacker — NC State picked to finish fourth in the ACC's Atlantic Division
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Co-OC George McDonald shares early thoughts on offense
• Charlotte Observer — Clemson overwhelming choice to win another ACC football title
• GoPack.com — Program-Record Ten Members of the Pack Named to USTFCCCA Track and Field All-Academic Team
Tweets of the day
ACC Offseason Power Rankings:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 22, 2019
1. Louisville
2. Duke
3. North Carolina
4. Virginia
5. Florida State
6. NC State
7. Syracuse
8. Notre Dame
9. Georgia Tech
10. Miami
11. Boston College
12. Pitt
13. Clemson
14. Wake Forest
15. Virginia Tech
10 Breakout ACC Players for 19-20 (in no particular order):— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 22, 2019
Leaky Black, UNC
Alex O’Connell, Duke
Mamadi Diakite, Virginia
Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame
Jalen Carey, Syracuse
Devin Vassell, FSU
M.J. Walker, FSU
Aamir Simms, Clemson
DJ Funderburk, NC State
Wynston Tabbs, BC
https://t.co/vUnCAzueKW via @NYTimes— Big Shots Media (@BigShotsMedia) July 23, 2019
Last night, @A_Ipsen swam the fastest 800m freestyle time of his career (7:48.74) at #FINAGwangju2019! The time was good for ninth overall, making him the first alternate for tomorrow’s final. pic.twitter.com/plmoO0JOG0— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) July 23, 2019
Blessed and highly favored. First I would like to thank god, my family and all my coaches who have helped me along the way. Thanks to all of the schools who have recruited me💯 With that being said here is my top 12..💯🙏🏾 ONLY THE BEGINNING ‼️ pic.twitter.com/rG1LxawKVi— John Hugley IV (@thejohnhugley) July 23, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University🐺🔴 pic.twitter.com/wNY21oCr2i— Caleb Murphy🏄🏽♂️ (@thecalebmurphy1) July 22, 2019
Video of the day
——
