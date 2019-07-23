News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 07:10:39 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 23

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State making up ground on speedy Deivon Smith

• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: FutureCast prediction

• The Wolfpacker — NCSU commit Davin Vann getting used to new attention

• The Wolfpacker — NC State picked to finish fourth in the ACC's Atlantic Division

• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Co-OC George McDonald shares early thoughts on offense

• Charlotte Observer — Clemson overwhelming choice to win another ACC football title

• GoPack.com — Program-Record Ten Members of the Pack Named to USTFCCCA Track and Field All-Academic Team


Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}