NCSU commit Davin Vann getting used to new attention

Cary (N.C.) High senior defensive tackle Davin Vann is also gifted in wrestling and track and field. (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)

Cary (N.C.) High senior defensive tackle Davin Vann welcomes the calm that has occurred with verbally committing to NC State, but also understands he has more notoriety too.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Vann verbally committed to NC State on June 7. The Rivals.com two-star prospect also had offers from Louisville, Army, Navy, Akron, Central Michigan, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, UMass and Miami (Ohio).

