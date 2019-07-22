Cary (N.C.) High senior defensive tackle Davin Vann welcomes the calm that has occurred with verbally committing to NC State, but also understands he has more notoriety too.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Vann verbally committed to NC State on June 7. The Rivals.com two-star prospect also had offers from Louisville, Army, Navy, Akron, Central Michigan, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, UMass and Miami (Ohio).