Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High senior point guard Deivon Smith has been hailed as one of the fastest guards in the country.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Smith has sky-rocketed up the rankings this spring and summer playing for the legendary Atlanta Celtics traveling team. He went from unranked to No. 50 in the country on May 5, and then No. 44 overall nationally.

