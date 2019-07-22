To the surprise of no one, Clemson is the heavy favorite to win the ACC championship according to the preseason ACC media voting, released Monday morning.

The Tigers has won four straight league crowns and the gap could be wider than ever in 2019. Clemson took 171 of 173 first place votes in the Atlantic Division, with Syracuse grabbing the other two. Virginia was favored in the much more wide open Coastal Division.

NC State was picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic behind Clemson, Syracuse and Florida State (in that order) and ahead of Boston College, Wake Forest and Louisville. The Pack is coming off back-to-back 9-4 seasons and have gone 11-5 in the ACC during that two-year span, but NCSU is also rebuilding on offense.

NC State has to replace five first-team All-ACC performers on offense and six overall. Four of the six were drafted in April by the NFL, including Minnesota Vikings’ first-round choice center Garrett Bradbury.

However, the Pack will return seven starters on defense and second-team All-ACC kicker Christopher Dunn on special teams.

Here are the full preseason projected finish for the ACC

Atlantic Division:

1. Clemson (171 first place votes) — 1,209

2. Syracuse (2) — 913

3. Florida State — 753

4. NC State — 666

5. Boston College — 588

6. Wake Forest — 462

7. Louisville — 253

Coastal Division:

1. Virginia (82) — 1,003

2. Miami (55) — 992

3. Virginia Tech (20) — 827

4. Pittsburgh (8) — 691

5. Duke (6) — 566

6. North Carolina (1) — 463

7. Georgia Tech (1) — 302

Overall Champion:

Clemson (170)

Syracuse (2)

Virginia (1)