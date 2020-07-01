TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 1

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 1
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, July 1.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Tight end Jake Renda makes virtual visit to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 64
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: NC State is still QBU, 2020 quarterback preview
• The Wolfpacker — Pack pros: Projected reserve quarterbacks in 2020
• Technician — Tziarra King scores late game-tying goal for Utah Royals in NWSL debut
• GoPack.com — King shines in NWSL debut
• GoPack.com — Three from women’s golf named WGCA All-American scholars
• GoPack.com — Tuohy, Starliper honored as Gatorade State Track & Field Players of the Year
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Turkey - Besiktas sign rookie Markell Johnson in his first year in pro basketball https://t.co/41KADIPfdZ— Eurobasket (@EurobasketNews) June 30, 2020
Tremendously thankful for Bobby Purcell's 33 years of leadership of the @wolfpackclub! He means the world to our Pack 🐺#GoPack pic.twitter.com/g8SiQsxsU0— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) June 30, 2020
We love you Bobby!!! https://t.co/dDipL4ezXC— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) June 30, 2020
THANKS @BobbyPurcell33 pic.twitter.com/i9aQX4uvLF— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) June 30, 2020
From HC Elliott Avent and the #Pack9 program to @BobbyPurcell33, THANK YOU for your leadership of the @wolfpackclub the past 33 years! pic.twitter.com/f2SV8J8nKl— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 30, 2020
From @WolfpackWes and our entire program, 𝓣𝓗𝓐𝓝𝓚 𝓨𝓞𝓤 to Bobby Purcell for his 33 years of @wolfpackclub leadership!#GoPack pic.twitter.com/tq6Wvdl4Zn— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) June 30, 2020
A debut fit for a 👸@tziarra scores her first professional goal.— NWSL (@NWSL) June 30, 2020
3-3 | #HOUvUTA
Tune in now on @CBSAllAccess and @Twitch.#NWSLChallengeCup pic.twitter.com/IHsIFh6W07
What a special day this has been for me. I truly can’t thank y’all enough for the support!💛 https://t.co/CsZdXflEAv— Tziarra King (@tziarra) June 30, 2020
#WPN join us in wishing a Happy Birthday to newcomer @ebe_1k— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) June 30, 2020
Happy Birthday, EB‼️ pic.twitter.com/OuUhNCirCW
Video of the day
Today is Bobby Purcell’s final day with the Wolfpack Club. As he prepares to depart, we are sharing this open letter from #WPN to our incredible leader of 33 years. pic.twitter.com/bDgrDJP4xn— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) June 30, 2020
——
