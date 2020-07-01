TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 1

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, July 1.

He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk

Turkey - Besiktas sign rookie Markell Johnson in his first year in pro basketball https://t.co/41KADIPfdZ

Tremendously thankful for Bobby Purcell's 33 years of leadership of the @wolfpackclub ! He means the world to our Pack 🐺 #GoPack pic.twitter.com/g8SiQsxsU0

We love you Bobby!!! https://t.co/dDipL4ezXC

From HC Elliott Avent and the #Pack9 program to @BobbyPurcell33 , THANK YOU for your leadership of the @wolfpackclub the past 33 years! pic.twitter.com/f2SV8J8nKl

From @WolfpackWes and our entire program, 𝓣𝓗𝓐𝓝𝓚 𝓨𝓞𝓤 to Bobby Purcell for his 33 years of @wolfpackclub leadership! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/tq6Wvdl4Zn

A debut fit for a 👸 @tziarra scores her first professional goal. 3-3 | #HOUvUTA Tune in now on @CBSAllAccess and @Twitch . #NWSLChallengeCup pic.twitter.com/IHsIFh6W07

What a special day this has been for me. I truly can’t thank y’all enough for the support!💛 https://t.co/CsZdXflEAv

#WPN join us in wishing a Happy Birthday to newcomer @ebe_1k Happy Birthday, EB‼️ pic.twitter.com/OuUhNCirCW

Today is Bobby Purcell’s final day with the Wolfpack Club. As he prepares to depart, we are sharing this open letter from #WPN to our incredible leader of 33 years. pic.twitter.com/bDgrDJP4xn

