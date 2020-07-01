Tight end Jake Renda makes virtual visit to NC State
Jake Renda was a pretty good quarterback for Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville, N.J., but NC State Wolfpack football and other colleges are interested in him in another position: tight end.
Renda, 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, does not mind. As he noted, “I really kind of saw myself as a football player first.”
To help improve his stock, Renda has decided to attempt to play his senior season, COVID-19 permitting, at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Renda began making the trip from New Jersey to Florida this week, and on Monday he took advantage of Raleigh being on the route to make a virtual visit at NC State.
