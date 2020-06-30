Co-hosts Matt Carter and Justin Williams bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast to discuss:

-NC State's claim to Quarterback U and why the Pack have been snubbed in past national lists

-Positional preview of the quarterback room in 2020

-Gauging college football's return as we enter July.

Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.