The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 64
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
Today, June 30 marks 64 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
#64- former offensive lineman Leroy Harris (2002-2006)
A local product of Southeast Raleigh High School in Raleigh, N.C., Leroy Harris was an offensive guard and center for the Wolfpack from 2002-2006.
Coming off of being a part of the 2003 Gator Bowl victory team in his freshman season under head coach Chuck Amato, Harris went on to have a historic four-year career with the Wolfpack and was considered the best NC State football player to wear #64 in The Wolfpacker in 2017.
Harris went on to be selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL Draft with the 115th overall pick. He took over as one of the team's starting guards in 2010 after starting in only three contests in his first three NFL season.
He went on to play a total of six years for the Titans and an additional seventh season with the Lions in 2013 to conclude his career. In seven seasons, Harris played in 76 NFL games and started in 42 of them.
Harris is now a fitness coach at Christ Presbyterian Academy and is an offensive line coordinator for the school's football team according to his Wikipedia page.
