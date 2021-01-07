The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 7
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Jan. 7.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Women’s basketball notebook: No. 3 Wolfpack’s next two games postponed
• The Wolfpacker — Remembering former NC State center Craig Watts
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State Wolfpack basketball’s loss at Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman enters transfer portal
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State at Clemson
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman to transfer. What that means for the Wolfpack.
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State QB Bailey Hockman to enter transfer portal
• Fayetteville Observer — Baxley: NC State basketball on track in ACC race despite OT loss at No. 19 Clemson
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State players entering NCAA transfer portal
• Technician — Pack wrestling gets one more tune-up before ACC play versus App State
• GoPack.com— Ellissa Cunane named to Wodden Award midseason watch list
• GoPack.com — #Packmentality Pop-ins Podcast: Ep. 73 – Lineup rundown
Tweets Of The Day
January 6, 2021
After announcing his intentions earlier, 2017 3-star QB Bailey Hockman, who signed with #Noles before transferring to NC State, has entered the portal as a grad transfer; in 2020 he passed for 2,088 yds and 13 TD @RivalsWoody @rivalsmike @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/LFNj0mhpfd— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 6, 2021
Houston transfer Caleb Mills has heard from Tennesse, NC State, Texas, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Auburn, Iowa State, he tells me.— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) January 6, 2021
AAC Preseason Player of the Year.
West Virginia transfer Oscar Tshiebwe has so far hear form Kentucky, Memphis, Indiana, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Utah, and Western Kentucky.— Hoops Central (@HoopsCentral7) January 7, 2021
“Shakeel Moore is all bite and no bark, he’s everything NC State fans wanted Dennis Smith Jr. to be.” — @giglio_OG.— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) January 7, 2021
Get the full convo on ACC hoops and more in the best of podcast. https://t.co/a69o90ZbtJ pic.twitter.com/AKKqViwuBg
Congratulations to WR @BigGame81 on being selected as a Finalist for the #PFHOF21 Class! @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/B9cwMpSFJu— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 5, 2021
6’0 ‘21 Breon Pass (Reidsville/NC State signee) was simply incredible on both ends of the floor. He dominated all facets of the game in an impressive manner without forcing anything. Final stats: 44 points (13-20 FG), 13 rebounds, 4 assist, 5 blocks, and 2 steals #PhenomHoops pic.twitter.com/8NkmzHKJCj— Jeff Bendel (@JeffreyBendel_) January 6, 2021
Good DL coaches in Jax?? Need 4 months of consistent training to get ready for NC— Cory Durden (@king_durden35) January 6, 2021
A National College Cornhole Championship for NC State! 🔥🏆— American Cornhole League (@iplaycornhole) January 6, 2021
Draven Sneed was lights out all weekend long and earned a hard-fought championship in cornhole.https://t.co/7qxebDrvap pic.twitter.com/XTRVx3J2dP
Video Of The Day
2021 Breon Pass Did EVERYTHING!@PassBreon @Bond_Events_ @ReidsvilleBB @TeamCp3AAU pic.twitter.com/OzR3j5pj2k— BASKETBALL SHOWCASE (@tranquilamb) January 6, 2021
