 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 7
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-07 08:13:08 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 7

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Jan. 7.



Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Women’s basketball notebook: No. 3 Wolfpack’s next two games postponed

• The Wolfpacker — Remembering former NC State center Craig Watts

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State Wolfpack basketball’s loss at Clemson

• The Wolfpacker — NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman enters transfer portal

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State at Clemson

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman to transfer. What that means for the Wolfpack.

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State QB Bailey Hockman to enter transfer portal

• Fayetteville Observer — Baxley: NC State basketball on track in ACC race despite OT loss at No. 19 Clemson

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State players entering NCAA transfer portal

• Technician — Pack wrestling gets one more tune-up before ACC play versus App State

• GoPack.com— Ellissa Cunane named to Wodden Award midseason watch list

• GoPack.com — #Packmentality Pop-ins Podcast: Ep. 73 – Lineup rundown

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack announces 2021 competition slate

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}