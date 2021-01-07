NC State women's basketball is off to another hot start in the 2020-21 season, but the Wolfpack will have to find a way to maintain its momentum following what will be at least a 10-day hiatus from competition. The Pack announced Tuesday that its upcoming games at Virginia Tech Jan. 7 and home against Wake Forest Jan. 10 have been postponed following a positive COVID-19 case and subsequent contact tracing within its program. NC State's next scheduled game, for now, is a home meeting with Virginia on Thursday, Jan. 14. The Wolfpack most recently defeated Boston College, 76-57, on Jan. 3 to advance to 5-0 in conference play, which leads the ACC.

NC State's next two games have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the program. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

The Pack remains undefeated with a 10-0 record overall, which includes a road win over then-ranked No. 1 South Carolina Dec. 3. NC State was ranked tied for No. 3 nationally with traditional powerhouse UConn in the latest AP Top 25 Poll and received two votes for No. 1 in the country, the second-most of any team. It is the program's first time in the AP top 3 since the 1999-2000 season. For the first time, the NCAA released NET rankings for women's college basketball. The Wolfpack opened at No. 7 in the first edition that was released on Monday, Jan. 4. The Pack has since moved up to No. 6 as of Jan. 5. Despite the fact that NC State and Texas A&M have the most wins among undefeated teams nationally, three squads with one loss are still ranked higher than the Wolfpack, including South Carolina, a team it defeated on the road.

Jada Boyd earns ACC Player of the Week honors

Sophomore forward Jada Boyd missed multiple games in December with a knee injury, including the road win over No. 5 South Carolina. Prior to her injury, Boyd was the Pack's leading rebounder and was averaging double-figure scoring. She returned to the lineup Dec. 17 in the Wake Forest win but only played eight minutes and didn't produce any points. She continued her slow return in the lopsided Miami victory Dec. 20, scoring six points in 12 minutes, most of which were in the second half of a game already out of reach. Boyd finally looked back to 100 percent when the Pack returned to action following an eight-day break for the holiday. She led the team with 26 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes off of the bench in the road win over Georgia Tech Dec. 31. She then followed it up with a strong 10-point, eight-rebound performance in 19 minutes in the Wolfpack's most recent game, a home win over Boston College Jan. 3. Boyd was named ACC Player of the Week for her performance in those two games, becoming the second NC State player this season to earn the honor, along with senior wing Kayla Jones.

Weekly NET report

These are the sorted rankings used by the NCAA Tournament committee(with sorted being the key word). What is most important is the quadrant rankings below them. This is the most recent standing of where the Pack compares to the opponents on its schedule: 4. South Carolina — W (road) 7. NC State 11. Louisville – TBD (road) 21. North Carolina – TBD (home and away) 34. Clemson – TBD (home) 36. Georgia Tech – W (road) 41. Wake Forest – W (home), PPD (road) 44. Florida State – TBD (road) 47. Boston College – W (home), W (road) 49. Syracuse – TBD (road) 53. Virginia Tech – TBD (home and road) 55. Duke – Canceled (home and road) 65. Notre Dame – TBD (home) 74. – Miami – W (home) 125. Pittsburgh – TBD (home) 160. Elon – W (home) 227. Virginia – TBD (home and road) 242. North Florida – W (home) 246. Coastal Carolina – W (home) 252. NC Central – W (home) ***Note there are 353 teams in the NET. Broken down by quadrants the NCAA committee uses (quadrant four wins are disregarded by NCAA committee): Quadrant 1 (Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Road 1-75): 3-0 with 7 remaining Quadrant 2 (Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Road 76-135): 3-0 with 5 remaining Quadrant 3 (Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Road 136-240): 1-0 with 2 remaining Quadrant 4 (Home 161+, Neutral 201+, Road 241+): 3-0 with 1 remaining

Tweets of the week

#BigSmile took 9 shots from the floor on Sunday. #BigSmile made 9 shots from the floor on Sunday.#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/mLn8p9vhpY — #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 5, 2021

Jada Boyd is our Player of the Week!



She averaged 18.0 points and 9.0 rebounds last week while recording her second double-double on the season against GT. @Jada_Boyd55 | @PackWomensBball pic.twitter.com/6JJXCqoy1V — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) January 4, 2021

Highlights of the week