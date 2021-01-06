Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Breaking down NC State's 74-70 road loss to No. 19 Clemson in overtime Tuesday night.

-Did the good outweigh the bad in a game the Pack led for over 35 minutes?

-Game balls for outstanding individual performances.

-AND much more!

