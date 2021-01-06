The question looming about what the quarterback position competition will look like at NC State going forward became clearer Wednesday morning when redshirt junior Bailey Hockman announced that he was entering the transfer portal.

Hockman started the first two games of the 2020 season after the originally projected starter, redshirt sophomore Devin Leary, had to catch up coming out of an extended quarantine for contact tracing with COVID-19 in the preseason.

Hockman helped lead NC State to a season-opening win over Wake Forest, earning a second start against Virginia Tech. After Hockman struggled in Blacksburg, completing 7 of 16 passes for 82 yards and two interceptions, he was benched in favor of Leary.

Leary started the next three games, all Wolfpack wins, but broke his leg during the second half of the victory over Duke on Nov. 17. Hockman would start the final seven contests of the year, leading NC State to a 4-3 record in that span.

His best performances included completing 70.6 percent of his pass attempts for 265 yards and three scores in a win against his former team Florida State and a 313-yard, four-touchdown effort in a victory at Syracuse.

Overall, Hockman finished the year completing 171 of 266 passes for 2,088 yards and 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. That should make Hockman a fairly popular quarterback in the portal for teams seeking an established signal caller.