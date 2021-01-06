NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman enters transfer portal
The question looming about what the quarterback position competition will look like at NC State going forward became clearer Wednesday morning when redshirt junior Bailey Hockman announced that he was entering the transfer portal.
Bailey Hockman going into the transfer portal. https://t.co/f6yOCryoss— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 6, 2021
Hockman started the first two games of the 2020 season after the originally projected starter, redshirt sophomore Devin Leary, had to catch up coming out of an extended quarantine for contact tracing with COVID-19 in the preseason.
Hockman helped lead NC State to a season-opening win over Wake Forest, earning a second start against Virginia Tech. After Hockman struggled in Blacksburg, completing 7 of 16 passes for 82 yards and two interceptions, he was benched in favor of Leary.
Leary started the next three games, all Wolfpack wins, but broke his leg during the second half of the victory over Duke on Nov. 17. Hockman would start the final seven contests of the year, leading NC State to a 4-3 record in that span.
His best performances included completing 70.6 percent of his pass attempts for 265 yards and three scores in a win against his former team Florida State and a 313-yard, four-touchdown effort in a victory at Syracuse.
Overall, Hockman finished the year completing 171 of 266 passes for 2,088 yards and 13 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. That should make Hockman a fairly popular quarterback in the portal for teams seeking an established signal caller.
Hockman arrived at NC State after redshirting in 2017 at Florida State. He left Tallahassee in preseason camp in 2018 and spent time at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College before arriving at NC State.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound lefty was a touted prospect coming out of McEachern High in Powder Springs, Ga. Rivals.com ranked him as the No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the 2017 class nationally, and he was once committed to Georgia before a coaching change in Athens led him to flip to FSU.
His transfer likely means, barring an addition elsewhere, that Leary has reclaimed his position as the likely starter. He completed 66 of 110 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions in 2020 prior to getting hurt.
NC State will also have freshman Ben Finley and incoming freshman Aaron McLaughlin from Denmark High in Alpharetta, Ga., available. Redshirt freshman Ty Evans announced earlier this week that he was transferring to Texas State.
Finley completed 13 of 20 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in a loss at UNC this year.
McLaughlin is listed by Rivals.com as the No. 19 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 39 prospect in Georgia in the 2021 class. He completed 107 of 184 passes this past fall for 1,505 yards and 21 touchdowns with seven picks while rushing 131 times for 652 yards and six scores in nine games.
