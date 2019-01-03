Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-03 10:11:47 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 3

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State opens ACC slate at Miami

• The Wolfpacker — MMQB: No. 19 Texas A&M 52, NC State 13

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 17

• The Wolfpacker — Savion Jackson enjoying last prep all-star game

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State opens ACC play on the road hoping to avoid recent pitfalls

• Greensboro News-Record — Elissa Cunane isn't playing like a freshman for N.C. State

• Technician — Takeaways from the Pack’s first two months

• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Opens ACC Schedule by Hosting Duke Thursday

• GoPack.com — Pack Opens ACC Play on Thursday at Miami

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Announces 2019 Spring Slate

Tweets of the day

——

