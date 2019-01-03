The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 3
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State opens ACC slate at Miami
• The Wolfpacker — MMQB: No. 19 Texas A&M 52, NC State 13
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 17
• The Wolfpacker — Savion Jackson enjoying last prep all-star game
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State opens ACC play on the road hoping to avoid recent pitfalls
• Greensboro News-Record — Elissa Cunane isn't playing like a freshman for N.C. State
• Technician — Takeaways from the Pack’s first two months
• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Opens ACC Schedule by Hosting Duke Thursday
• GoPack.com — Pack Opens ACC Play on Thursday at Miami
Tweets of the day
🐺 at 🌰 - Sunday at 6 PM on ESPN2! pic.twitter.com/CY8D50pUDK— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) January 3, 2019
Blessed!! Tune in tomorrow on ESPN 2 at 6pm @AllAmericaGame pic.twitter.com/JNFHG5vIT5— Savion Jackson (@savionjac11) January 3, 2019
There’s probably an NHL/Hurricanes factor involved https://t.co/etVf1c14D6— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) January 3, 2019
——
