Clayton (N.C.) High senior defensive end Savion Jackson is representing the NC State class of 2019 at the prestigious Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Fla., this week.

Jackson and Team Flash will take on Team Ballaholics at 6 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2. Team Flash is coached by former NFL coach Steve Mariucci.

Jackson is one of the headliners for NC State’s 2019 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 26 overall in the country and No. 27 in average stars per player. The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder is ranked as the No. 120 overall player and, No. 10 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 4 prospect in the state of North Carolina by Rivals.com.

“I’m representing my hometown and where I came from,” Jackson said. “I want to show NC State in a good way.”

Jackson, fellow defensive end Terrell Dawkins of Concord (N.C.) Cox Mill, and defensive tackles Joshua Harris of Roxboro (N.C.) Person and C.J. Clark of New London (N.C.) North Stanly hope to continue NC State’s strong defensive line tradition. All four starting defensive linemen from the 2017 squad went within the first four rounds of the NFL Draft.

“It’s versatile. We have quick and explosive dudes,” Jackson said of the Pack's defensive line recruits. “The defensive ends are in good shape, super explosive and fast, and our tackles are in good shape and explosive.”

Jackson said he hopes to be an “all-purpose” kind of player that can rush the quarterback and stop the run for the Wolfpack.

“Anything they need me to do, I’ll do it,” he said.

This is the second all-star game for Jackson, who recently played in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and was named one of the game's standouts by Rivals.com. The competition level has taken a step up this week in Orlando.

“I'm playing with the No. 1 guys on the charts, it’s good for me because I can show my talent,” Jackson said.

NC State finished 9-4 this past season, and Jackson was a regular Carter-Finley Stadium for home games. The defense will return eight starters from the Gator Bowl loss against Texas A&M.

“I feel like we are right on the edge of doing something great,” Jackson said. “We are right there.”

Jackson is enrolling early, and the conversations have changed with defensive line coach Kevin Patrick from trying to recruit him to now getting him ready for spring practice and the 2019 season.

If Jackson wasn’t in the all-star game this week, he would have moved in Wednesday, but instead he will arrive Friday right after the contest. He is one of 16 early enrollees from the class' 19 early signees.

“I want to learn everything I need to learn and change my body to where it needs to be,” Jackson said. “It isn’t anything drastic [with his weight], but just getting into college shape. I need to work out with the team and get bigger, stronger and faster.”