Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Denver Broncos 23-9 on Sunday. USA Today Sports

Here is a complete rundown of how the various former NC State players did in the NFL this past week: CB David Amerson, Arizona Cardinals (2010-12): Started for the fifth time in six games since joining the Cardinals, and recorded an interception against Seattle’s Russell Wilson, plus finished with an additional pass defended in 63 snaps and one special teams play … Arizona fell 27-24 to the Seahawks, finishing the season 3-13, and fired coach Steve Wilks … Amerson totaled 21 tackles (17 solo), one interception and two passes defended for the Cards.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (2014-15): The Colts improved to 10-6 with a 33-17 road win at the Tennessee Titans, but Brissett didn’t play in the contest … Has completed 2 of 4 passes for two yards and rushed seven times for minus-seven yards in four games played this season … The Colts will play at the Houston Texans in the playoffs Saturday. CB Juston Burris, Cleveland Browns (2012-15): Played 19 snaps on special teams and had one tackle in the Browns' 26-24 road loss to the Baltimore Ravens … The Browns finished 7-8-1 on the season ... The third-year pro was waived by the Jets earlier this season, but then signed to their practice squad Oct. 30 ... The Browns signed him off the Jets' practice squad Nov. 7 ... He has been active in four games for the Browns and played four games earlier in the season for the Jets, tallying two tackles on the year. OLB Bradley Chubb, Denver Broncos (2014-17): The No. 5 overall draft pick finished his rookie season with four tackles (all solo), plus one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry, in a 23-9 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers … The Broncos finished 6-10, and fired head coach Vance Joseph … Chubb finished with 59 tackles (43 solo), 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defended in 16 games, all starts … Broke Von Miller's previous team record for sacks by a rookie (11.5) ... He tied for 14th in the NFL in sacks and finished three sacks shy of the NFL rookie record … Was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in October. RB Matt Dayes, San Francisco 49ers (2013-16): He played 17 snaps, one of which was on offense and the rest on special teams, but didn’t record a statistic in the 49ers’ 48-32 loss at the Los Angeles Rams … The 49ers finished the season 4-12 ... After being cut by the Cleveland Browns at the end of the preseason, he was signed to the 49ers' practice squad in October and brought up to the active squad … Played seven games for San Francisco but did not carry the ball. QB Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals (2009-12): Glennon was active but did not play in the Cardinals’ 27-24 loss at the Seattle Seahawks … Played in two games this season, going 15-of-21 passing for 174 yards and one touchdown … The Cardinals finished 3-13 and fired head coach Steve Wilks. TE David Grinnage, Free Agent (2013-15): Was signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released at the end of the preseason … Was promoted to the active roster and made his NFL debut Oct. 14, but then was cut by the Jaguars Nov. 12 … Had six receptions for 61 yards (10.2 yards a catch) in four games played, two of which were starts. K Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo Bills (2007): Made all six extra points, but he missed a 42-yard field goal, during the Bills’ 42-17 home win against the Miami Dolphins … The Bills finished 6-10 on the season … Hauschka went 20 of 26 on field goals with a long of 54 andconverted 25 of 26 extra points ... His five missed field goals were all from at least 42 yards. DL B.J. Hill, New York Giants (2014-17): The third-round pick had three tackles (one solo), one quarterback pressure and half a sack for minus-4.5 yards in a 36-35 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys … Hill played 69 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps … He finished with 48 tackles (32 solo), 5.5 sacks and two passes defended in 16 games, 12 of which he started in for the 5-11 Giants.

I added a video to a @YouTube playlist https://t.co/n0wD0bPUT0 B.J Hill Giants Rookie Highlights 2018 — MikeTooNice (@Mike_NYY) December 29, 2018

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (2015-17): He came off the bench to rush once for four yards and catch three passes for 25 yards in a 33-17 win at the Tennessee Titans … Played 14 snaps on offense and four on special teams ... The rookie has carried the ball 85 times for 314 yards (3.7 yards per rush) and two touchdowns, while hauling in 63 receptions for 425 yards (6.7 yards per catch) and two scores in 16 games, including four starts. CB Dontae Johnson, Free Agent (2010-13): Was not active for three games with the Arizona Cardinals after getting picked up Nov. 27 and subsequently was waived Dec. 18 ... Buffalo released him in late October after signing him off waivers … Played in one game for the Bills but did not record any statistics. S Josh Jones, Green Bay Packers (2014-16): Received the start at safety and had three tackles in a 31-0 loss against the Detroit Lions … Was in for 40 snaps on defense and five on special teams ... He played in 13 contests — starting five — and finished with 55 tackles, including four special teams stops, two passes defended and one sack for the 6-9-1 Packers. DT Justin Jones, Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17): The reserve lineman played but didn’t record any statistics in the Chargers’ 23-9 win at the Denver Broncos, improving the team to 12-4 … Jones played 33 snaps on defense and five on on special teams ... He finished the regular season with 15 tackles (five solo) and half a sack in 15 games, all as a reserve … The Chargers play at the Baltimore Ravens at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. OL Ted Larsen, Miami Dolphins (2006-09): Started at left guard and played all 61 snaps on offense, plus three on special teams, for the Dolphins, who lost 42-17 at the Buffalo Bills … Miami finished the season 7-9 and fired head coach Adam Gase … Miami rushed 25 times for 99 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and passed for 150 yards, while the Dolphins also allowed four sacks … Larsen started 13 of 16 games at left guard. DL T.Y. McGill, Los Angeles Chargers (2011-14): He wasn’t active in the Chargers’ 23-9 road win against the Denver Broncos … The Chargers improved to 12-4 overall andChargers play at the Baltimore Ravens at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in the NFL playoffs … After being cut by the Chiefs, the fourth-year NFL veteran was picked up by the Chargers, but then waived Oct. 6 … He was inactive in the Chargers’ first four games before being released … The Eagles claimed him, but he failed the physical and was waived two days later on Oct. 10 … The Eagles signed him Nov. 6, but then cut him … The Chargers then brought him back … Has five tackles in five games played this season, three for the Chargers and two for the Eagles. TE Pharoah McKever, Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-16/Finished at FIU): After being among the last cuts by the Steelers, he was picked up by the Cleveland Browns for their practice squad ... Was eventually let go, but then was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad to replace former NC State tight end David Grinnage, who was elevated to the active roster before he was eventually cut … The Jaguars finished the season 5-11 after losing 20-3 to the Houston Texans, and McKever did not appear in a game this season. OT Will Richardson Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-17): The fourth-round rookie made the Jaguars' roster, but was not active for the first six games … He was then placed on injured reserve with a hurt knee … The Jaguars finished the season 5-11 after losing 20-3 to the Houston Texans. QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (2000-03): Completed 14 of 24 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for a 60.4 passer rating, and he rushed once for zero yards, in the Chargers’ 23-9 win at the Denver Broncos … He has completed 347 of 508 throws (68.3 percent) for 4,308 yards with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and rushed 18 times for six yards … Ranked fifth in the NFL in quarterback rating (105.5) among quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts, tied for sixth in touchdown passes, and eighth in both completion percentage and passing yards … The 12-4 Chargers play at the Baltimore Ravens at 1:05 p.m. Sunday in the NFL playoffs.

Who will have the Most Passing Yards on #WildCardWeekend?



Andrew Luck (+300)

Philip Rivers (+350)

DeShaun Watson (+400)

Nick Foles (+500)

Russell Wilson (+700)

Dak Prescott (+700)

Mitch Trubisky (+750)

Lamar Jackson (+2000)#NFL #SportsBetting pic.twitter.com/IrEksAAkNZ — SBR Sports Picks (@SBRSportsPicks) January 2, 2019

RB Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17): Samuels, who started the previous three games, came off the bench for two carries that gained two yards, and caught seven passes for 40 yards, in a 16-13 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals … Played 31 snaps on offense and four on special teams, and was targeted eight times for the Steelers, who finished the season 9-6-1 ... Samuels finished with 56 carries for 256 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and 26 receptions for 199 yards (7.7 yards a catch) and two touchdowns in 14 games played this season. OG J.R. Sweezy, Seattle Seahawks (2008-11): His injury kept him from playing in Seattle’s 27-24 home win over the Arizona Cardinals … He started 15 of 16 games for the Seahawks, who will play the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs Saturday. DE Kentavius Street, San Francisco 49ers (2014-17): After tearing his ACL in a pre-draft workout, the fourth-round pick has been on the 49ers' reserve/non-football injury list … The 49ers finished the season 4-12, after falling 48-32 at the Los Angeles Rams. OG Joe Thuney, New England Patriots (2012-15): Started at left guard and played all 68 snaps on offense plus six on special teams in the Patriots' 38-3 win over the visiting New York Jets ... He started all 16 games this year at left guard, and the Patriots made the playoffs … He helped New England rush 30 times for 131 yards (4.4 yards per rush), pass for 250 yards and four touchdowns, and allowed just one sack in the finale … He's the only player on the team that has played every offensive snap, and was New England's first to do so since 2013.

S Jack Tocho, Free Agent (2013-16): For the second straight year, he missed the final cut but was added to the practice squad by the Vikings ... Minnesota has since waived him, and he’s been trying out for various teams. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (2013-14/Finished at USF): He started and caught three passes for 43 yards, but the Packers were drilled 31-0 against the Detroit Lions … Played 51 snaps on offense and was targeted eight times ... Valdes-Scantling finished with 38 receptions for 591 yards (15.6 yards per catch) and two touchdowns, plus one kickoff return for 21 yards and two special teams tackles during his rookie season for the 6-9-1 Packers ... He played in all 15 games and made 10 starts. QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (2007-09): Completed 12 of 21 passes for 152 yards, one touchdown and one interception, plus rushed twice for minus-two yards in Seattle’s 27-24 home win over the Arizona Cardinals … The Seahawks allowed six sacks, but still improved to 10-6 and will play at the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs Saturday ... Possessed a QB rating of 75.9 in the narrow victory … He finished the regular season completing 280 of 427 passes for 3,448 yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while also rushing 67 times for 319 yards ... Owns a season-long QB rating of 110.9 ... He is tied for third in the NFL with Rivers in touchdown passes and was third in passer rating, and 18th in passing yards.