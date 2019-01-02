Texas A&M erupted in the second quarter and never slowed down in defeating NC State 52-13 in the Gator Bowl with some Monday morning quarterbacking. NCSU finished the year 9-4.



Key moment of the game:

Texas A&M dominated the second quarter, but NC State received the opening kickoff of the second half. The Wolfpack rushed the ball on four of the first six plays, with one of the passes going for 12 yards to senior running back Reggie Gallaspy. NCSU was in business at the Texas A&M 25-yard line.

Sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley got fooled by Aggies linebacker Tyrel Dodson who faked a blitz and dropped into coverage, getting the interception and running 78 yards for the touchdown and a 28-13 lead with 11:18 left in the third quarter.

Three things that worked:

1. Christopher Dunn was great

NC State freshman kicker Christopher Dunn had proven he was great at making short field goals this season, going 20 of 21 inside of 39 yards.

Dunn proved against Texas A&M that he can be counted upon on longer field goals too. He made a 43-yard field goal in the first quarter, and then a career-high 49-yard field goal with 10:45 left in the second quarter to give the Wolfpack a 13-7 lead.

2. Running game was solid

Texas A&M was second in the country going into the Gator Bowl in rush defense, allowing 92.0 rushing yards per game. The Aggies did end up 11 tackles for loss, and were disruptive in spurts, but the Wolfpack had some quality rushing gains.

NCSU rushed 37 times for 134 yards, an average of 3.6 yards per carry, with senior Reggie Gallaspy leading the way with 14 carries for 79 yards.

3. Secondary did good job on Aggies tight end

Texas A&M junior tight end Jace Sternberger was one of the best at his position in the country this season. He finished with just one catch for 28 yards, though that was a big reception.

Sternberger had never been held to just one catch by any team this season. He finished his campaign with 48 catches for 832 yards and 10 touchdowns, and declared for the NFL Draft a year early.

Three things that did not work:

1. Trayveon Williams ran wild

Texas A&M junior running back Trayveon Williams was held in check in just three games this season — Clemson, at Alabama and at Mississippi State. He went for over 225 yards for the third time this season, rushing 19 times for 236 yards and three scores, including a 93-yard touchdown run.

NC State hadn’t faced too many elite running backs this season, but did do a good job against Clemson’s Travis Etienne, who tallied 15 carries for 39 yards and three touchdowns. Williams gashed the Wolfpack defense too many times.

2. Jakobi Meyers didn’t get free

NCSU redshirt junior wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had an outside chance at reaching 100 receptions in just 12 games this season. He entered the contest with 89 receptions, but it became clear that the Gator Bowl was not going to turn into the Meyers’ showcase event for NFL scouts.

Meyers had three receptions for a season-low 19 yards, with his longest reception going eight yards. He still finished with an incredible 92 receptions for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns, but the dream of 100 receptions fell way short. Meyers did declare for the NFL Draft the next day.

3. Not jumping on Texas A&M early in game

Texas A&M’s offense hit a lull after quarterback Kellen Mond had the 62-yard touchdown run. Mond’s passes were everywhere but near his receivers. NC State led 13-7, but it felt like the score could be worse with a break here or there.

Mond threw a 30-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Quartney Davis on third and 10, and that one pass seemed to settle him down the rest of the game. Texas A&M scored on the following two possessions to surge to a 21-13 lead with 32 seconds remaining in the first half.

Position-by-position battles

NC State’s offensive line vs. Texas A&M’s front seven

Texas A&M had two sacks and 11 tackles for loss, but the Wolfpack offensive line did enough to put the offense in position to do well.

Texas A&M’s offensive line vs. NC State’s front seven

Conversely, NC State had zero sacks and three tackles for loss, and Texas A&M rushed 34 times for 401 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

NC State’s wide receivers vs. Texas A&M’s secondary

NCSU wide receivers seemed to struggle to get open and had just 16 receptions when you take out the tight ends and Gallaspy. The absence of star junior Kelvin Harmon and fifth-year senior Stephen Louis was felt. Redshirt sophomore C.J. Riley did have a memorable one-handed touchdown grab.

Texas A&M’s wide receivers vs. NC State’s secondary

The Aggies didn’t gouge the Wolfpack secondary but then part of that was running game was humming along. The TAMU receivers had 13 receptions and a touchdown.

Quarterbacks

Finley struggled and Mond settled in during the second quarter. Mondy finished with 140 yards passing and a touchdown, and he rushed five times for 85 yards and the 62-yard score.

Running backs

Williams proved dominant with 236 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including his 93-yard score.

Tight ends/fullbacks

Sophomore Cary Angeline had two catches for 33 yards on one drive, but then wasn’t featured much after it. Sternberger had his previously mentioned 28-yard grab.

Special teams

Dunn was superb and so was NCSU senior punter A.J. Cole, who averaged 47.5 yards on six punts, with a 72-yarder in battling the nation’s best punter. Texas A&M junior Braden Mann averaged 48.3 yards on three punts.