The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 29

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Andrew Canelas continues to build good relationship with NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Mario Love Jr. visits NC State and UNC in weekend trip to Triangle

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: Recapping NC State basketball’s UNC games

• The Wolfpacker — Schools have started to emerge as favorites for Miles Campbell

• The Wolfpacker — Three-star Julian Gray receives offer from childhood favorite

• WTVD — What’s suddenly wrong with NC State hoops?

• Technician — Recruit Josh Hall looks to bring star power to the Wolfpack men’s basketball next year

• Technician — Women’s tennis prepares for two top-20 matchups

• Technician — Women’s basketball continues to dominate, has plenty more to give

• Technician — Women’s basketball aims for sixth straight win against Clemson

• GoPack.com — #PackPros: Super Bowl LIV Wolfpack football connections

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack sweeps weekly tennis honors, Galarneau named UTR/ITA Player of the Week

• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle reaches season-best No. 4 in dual rankings

• GoPack.com — King named ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, five others placed on All-ACC Academic Team


Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

