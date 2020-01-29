The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 29
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Andrew Canelas continues to build good relationship with NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Mario Love Jr. visits NC State and UNC in weekend trip to Triangle
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: Recapping NC State basketball’s UNC games
• The Wolfpacker — Schools have started to emerge as favorites for Miles Campbell
• The Wolfpacker — Three-star Julian Gray receives offer from childhood favorite
• WTVD — What’s suddenly wrong with NC State hoops?
• Technician — Recruit Josh Hall looks to bring star power to the Wolfpack men’s basketball next year
• Technician — Women’s tennis prepares for two top-20 matchups
• Technician — Women’s basketball continues to dominate, has plenty more to give
• Technician — Women’s basketball aims for sixth straight win against Clemson
• GoPack.com — #PackPros: Super Bowl LIV Wolfpack football connections
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack sweeps weekly tennis honors, Galarneau named UTR/ITA Player of the Week
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle reaches season-best No. 4 in dual rankings
• GoPack.com — King named ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, five others placed on All-ACC Academic Team
Tweets Of The Day
🚨 Moving on ⬆️ 🚨— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) January 28, 2020
After opening ACC action with a 28-9 win over UVA, @PackWrestle has climbed up one more spot in this week's NWCA Coaches Poll and is now #4 nationally!
The ranking is the highest for @PackWrestle since the final poll of 2016.
📰 https://t.co/vhFT3DQmTX pic.twitter.com/X8CVSftuTs
It was great having you in Mobile, @Murchboy92. Enjoyed getting to know you. You’re one of the most underrated DL in the 2020 draft. Hope you enjoyed yourself at the @seniorbowl.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 29, 2020
Final Score:— The Heritage School Basketball (Newnan) (@THS_HawksMBB) January 29, 2020
The Heritage School - 62
Dominion Christian - 41
Connor Thompson - 22pts 6reb
Ebenezer Dowuona - 17pts 8reb 4blks
Maclean Hoekwater - 10pts 11reb 7ast @coachrome4 @THS_HawksSports @CowetaScore #ProtectTheNest #GoHawks 🔴🔵🏀 https://t.co/GDSDmHtX47
Finishing Kickoff Weekend with a 4-0 record and defeating the preseason #1 ranked player, Alexis Galarneau is named the Men's Division I UTR/ITA National Player of the Week!— ITA (@ITA_Tennis) January 28, 2020
📄: https://t.co/9tx1pEAZjH#GoPack | #WeAreCollegeTennis🎾 pic.twitter.com/r40zPU79Yk
In an effort to keep fans updated with time changes and delays this year, we'll be utilizing text alerts once again.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) January 28, 2020
More info: https://t.co/GhBZQrBRYP pic.twitter.com/rzGvLeEE4n
WATCH Coleman Stewart’s 45.6 100 Back and More Highlights From NC State vs. UVA https://t.co/rxn1bANmtz— Mel Stewart (@goldmedalmel) January 29, 2020
𝘼𝘾𝘾 𝙈𝙀𝙉'𝙎 𝙎𝙒𝙄𝙈𝙈𝙀𝙍 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆.— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) January 28, 2020
We 👀 you , @cstew180!
📰: https://t.co/2JLTOyqq69 pic.twitter.com/bPqlid5Y6U
Tuesday morning.#HTT pic.twitter.com/yYmwBJDAW1— NC State Football (@PackFootball) January 28, 2020
Anyone else wanna be @tziarra when they grow up??— PackWSoccer⚽️ (@PackWSoccer) January 28, 2020
She continues to leave her legacy as the program's first-ever ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year!
🔗https://t.co/Hio6uab29p pic.twitter.com/4syAHosuoh
The five N.C. bachelor's degrees with the highest starting salaries are from Duke, which has six of the top 25. N.C. State is tops with seven programs, and N.C. A&T has three while also being the only school on the list with in-state tuition under $20,000. https://t.co/LZewjWU2jP— Triad Business Journal (@TriadBizJournal) January 28, 2020
Video Of The Day
Proud to celebrate @WolfpackClub Executive Director Bobby Purcell tonight. Bobby is retiring after 39 years of helping NC State athletes.— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 28, 2020
Thank you, Bobby! pic.twitter.com/wOW1VnMGXu
