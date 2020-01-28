Podcast from Amedeo's: Recapping NC State basketball's UNC games
The bad news for NC State basketball fans is that the men's team's prolonged futility against rival North Carolina continued with a loss Monday night. The Wolfpacker gang dived into both why NC State fell short at PNC Arena against one of the weaker UNC teams in years, and also review the seventh-ranked women's team and its win over Chapel Hill at Reynolds Coliseum on Monday night.
If you cannot listen to the player below, click here to download the podcast.
If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.
The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.
