Mario Love Jr., a three-star out of Hough High in Cornelius, N.C., is showing a lot of attention to the two largest schools in the Triangle.

After appearing at the Tom Lemming event at Cardinal Gibbons in Raleigh on Jan. 19, the cornerback from Hough High School attended NC State’s junior day followed by a short trip to Chapel Hill to visit UNC.

Love had nothing but praising words when asked about his thoughts on the Wolfpack.