Andrew Canelas continues to build good relationship with NC State

Jacey Zembal
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Raleigh Leesville Road junior offensive tackle Andrew Canelas has been a steady unofficial visitor to NC State the last year.

The 6-foot-8, 297-pounder was busy during the fall with unofficial visits to NC State, Alabama, Duke, UNC, Virginia Tech, Florida and Notre Dame. He attended the Wolfpack’s Junior Day on Jan. 19, and furthered his relationship with offensive line coach John Garrison.

Raleigh Leesville Road junior tackle Andrew Canelas has been offered a scholarship by NC State and nine other colleges.
