 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 27
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Jan. 27.



NC State Wolfpack basketball Kevin Keatts Boo Corrigan
Boo Corrigan (left) received a big honor Tuesday while Kevin Keatts (right) prepares for a big game against Wake Forest Wednesday night. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — Tale Of The Tape: What the analytics say about NC State vs. Wake Forest

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack Podcast: NC State men’s basketball recruiting with Jamie Shaw

• The Wolfpacker — Report: NC State football to hire Joker Phillips as wide receivers coach

• The Wolfpacker — Where NC State Wolfpack football statistically stood out in 2020

• Raleigh News & Observer — Can NC State end its four-game losing skid? Better defense would go a long way.

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Boo Corrigan named to College Football Playoff selection committee

• Fayetteville Observer — NCAA financial report shows $2 millioni in losses for NC State

• Technician — No. 3 wresting looks to extend its seven-match win streak against No. 14 UNC

• Technician — Commentary: If we want to watch sports, we have to vaccinate our athletes

• GoPack.com — Pack hosts Wake Forest Wednesday

• GoPack.com — NC State AD Corrigan to join College Football Playoff Selection Committee

• GoPack.com — NC State softball releases 2021 schedule

• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane featured on Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

• GoPack.com — Shepard, Benson garner EAGL weekly laurels

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

