The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 27
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — Tale Of The Tape: What the analytics say about NC State vs. Wake Forest
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack Podcast: NC State men’s basketball recruiting with Jamie Shaw
• The Wolfpacker — Report: NC State football to hire Joker Phillips as wide receivers coach
• The Wolfpacker — Where NC State Wolfpack football statistically stood out in 2020
• Raleigh News & Observer — Can NC State end its four-game losing skid? Better defense would go a long way.
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Boo Corrigan named to College Football Playoff selection committee
• Fayetteville Observer — NCAA financial report shows $2 millioni in losses for NC State
• Technician — No. 3 wresting looks to extend its seven-match win streak against No. 14 UNC
• Technician — Commentary: If we want to watch sports, we have to vaccinate our athletes
• GoPack.com — Pack hosts Wake Forest Wednesday
• GoPack.com — NC State AD Corrigan to join College Football Playoff Selection Committee
• GoPack.com — NC State softball releases 2021 schedule
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane featured on Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
Tweets Of The Day
An incredible honor for our fearless leader.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) January 26, 2021
Congrats to @BooCorrigan on being appointed to the @CFBPlayoff Selection Committee!
📰 https://t.co/Vrr9Shyr5T pic.twitter.com/d02CZHDIe3
From @jtalty and me: NC State is expected to hire Joker Phillips as wide receivers coach, per sources.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 26, 2021
The former Kentucky head coach was Maryland’s co-OC and wide receivers coach the last two seasons.
AGTG.... After a great talk with @CoachGoebbel I’m blessed to say I’ve received a ⭕️ffer from NC State go Wolfssss🐺🐺!!!!!!!@ChadSimmons_ @Coach2Bless @Record_Breakerz pic.twitter.com/Oxv7HQQ4SZ— Megatron💪🏾🤫 (@TyrusWashingto2) January 26, 2021
UPDATED BRACKETOLOGY: https://t.co/xJgbHbhTPR— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 26, 2021
** ACC has two No. 1 seeds as NC State returns to top line
** South Carolina and UConn remain No. 1 seeds
** Stanford drops to a No. 2 seed
** Trending up: UCLA, Georgia, Indiana, Tennessee, West Virginia pic.twitter.com/KRioSkA2jU
ACC Hoops Lines— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) January 26, 2021
Tonight
UNC -3.5 @ Pitt O/U 145
Duke -6 vs Georgia Tech O/U 140
Wednesday
NC State -7 vs Wake Forest O/U 147
FSU -12 vs Miami O/U 141.5
Clemson -1 vs Louisville O/U 128.5
Virginia Tech (pk) @ Notre Dame O/U 141.5
We brought that #MambaMentality to @theprogramorg today#HTT pic.twitter.com/Wn9C4RihJ4— NC State Football (@PackFootball) January 26, 2021
Great experience with #TheProgram the Wolfpack put the work in! #TeamBuilding 2021 is underway #HTT pic.twitter.com/7h4Ssqz7uS— Charley Wiles (@coachwiles) January 26, 2021
If you're into nose tackles, check out NC State's Alim McNeil. He's currently No. 2 on the @PFF draft board.— Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) January 27, 2021
Plays with leverage and shows incredible quickness for 320 pounds pic.twitter.com/1aZJJXPG7n
Moving on ⬆️— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) January 26, 2021
After spending the first 4 weeks of the season ranked #4 nationally, @PackWrestle moves up to #3 this week in the latest @nwcawrestling Coaches Poll!#PackMentality pic.twitter.com/u9WiOdXPhF
Always love getting on the podcast with the guys at @TheWolfpacker ... we talked about the current 2021 class, the upcoming 2022 class and took a look at the current team— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) January 26, 2021
Thanks Matt & Justin, great stuff as always !! https://t.co/j0WC31uzk7
Video Of The Day
NC State had a helluva receiving corps in the mid 80's featuring Danny Peebles, Naz Worthen, & Haywood Jeffries pic.twitter.com/iQZTBvQ4zw— OlSkoolSports (@OlSkoolSports) January 27, 2021
——
