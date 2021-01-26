Tale Of The Tape: What the analytics say about NC State vs Wake Forest
NC State Wolfpack basketball is set to take on Wake Forest Wednesday night in PNC Arena at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.
Here's a comparison of how the two teams stack up when looking at several different sets of analytical metrics.
ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI)
The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Here are the national ranks and scores for each team:
NC State: 43rd with a rating of 8.7
Wake Forest: 114th with a rating of 3.2
Win Probability: NC State 80.1 percent
Here are the ESPN Team Efficiency Scores:
NC State
Offense: 30th with a score of 5.6
Defense: 70th with a score of 3.1
Wake Forest
Offense: 97th with a score of 2.2
Defense: 136th with a score of 1.0
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news