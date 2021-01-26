 Tale Of The Tape: What the analytics say about NC State vs Wake Forest
2021-01-26 basketball

Tale Of The Tape: What the analytics say about NC State vs Wake Forest

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill
NC State Wolfpack basketball is set to take on Wake Forest Wednesday night in PNC Arena at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

Here's a comparison of how the two teams stack up when looking at several different sets of analytical metrics.


NC State Wolfpack basketball Braxton Beverly
Senior guard Braxton Beverly became the third player in NC State history to record 250 assists, 200 made three-pointers and 100 steals in their careers in Saturday's 86-76 loss to North Carolina. (Robert Willet, The News & Observer)

ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI)

The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Here are the national ranks and scores for each team:

NC State: 43rd with a rating of 8.7

Wake Forest: 114th with a rating of 3.2

Win Probability: NC State 80.1 percent

Here are the ESPN Team Efficiency Scores:

NC State

Offense: 30th with a score of 5.6

Defense: 70th with a score of 3.1

Wake Forest

Offense: 97th with a score of 2.2

Defense: 136th with a score of 1.0

