National basketball recruiting writer for Rivals and owner of Absolute Basketball Jamie Shaw joins co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter in another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Analysis on class of 2021 signee Breon Pass.

-Names to watch in the 2022 class.

-What to make of the 2020 class through 11 contests this season.

-What are the biggest needs in 2022?

-AND much more!

You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!