Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State men's basketball recruiting with Jamie Shaw
National basketball recruiting writer for Rivals and owner of Absolute Basketball Jamie Shaw joins co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter in another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:
-Analysis on class of 2021 signee Breon Pass.
-Names to watch in the 2022 class.
-What to make of the 2020 class through 11 contests this season.
-What are the biggest needs in 2022?
-AND much more!
