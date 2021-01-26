Phillips had previously worked for NC State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tim Beck at Ohio State. In 2016, when Beck was a co-offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes, Phillips was a quality control assistant.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Joe “Joker” Phillips , who spent the past two seasons as the co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach at Maryland, will replace McDonald. The Wolfpacker previously reported this was a possibility Monday afternoon on The Wolves' Den message board.

From @jtalty and me: NC State is expected to hire Joker Phillips as wide receivers coach, per sources. The former Kentucky head coach was Maryland’s co-OC and wide receivers coach the last two seasons.

Phillips, a Kentucky alum, broke in as a receivers coach at Kentucky from 1991-96 before leaving for two years to coach at Cincinnati. Then came stops at Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina before returning to Kentucky in 2003.

That was the start of a near-decade run with the Wildcats, with Phillips working his way up to the head coaching job in 2010. He went 13-24 in three seasons before being let go in 2012. He landed at Florida for one season as a receivers coach before taking 2014 off. He spent 2015 in the NFL coaching wideouts for the Cleveland Browns.

After his year at Ohio State, he coached wideouts for two seasons at Cincinnati before taking the job at Maryland.