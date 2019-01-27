Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-27 07:29:48 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 27

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Ynn8jc9kisbygxsk13vh
Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Jan. 27.

What they're saying

"As soon as it left my hand, I knew I had made it."
— Braxton Beverly

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 69-67 win over Clemson

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Braxton Beverly has always dreamed of making game-winners

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 21 NC State 69, Clemson 67

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: NC State junior day/Tom Lemming photo shoot

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State beats Clemson at the buzzer, 69-67, on Braxton Beverly’s game saving shot

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: NC State defeats Clemson

• Burlington Times-News— Nothing but net: Beverly’s buzzer-beater completes Wolfpack comeback against Clemson

• Rocky Mount Telegram — Under pressure: Beverly’s buzzer-beater sends NC State to win over Clemson

• Rocky Mount Telegram — NC State holds Clemson to zero 3s in win

• Technician — Beverly buzzer beater caps Wolfpack rally over Clemson

• Technician — Tough game, perfect ending: Beverly delivers in the clutch

• GoPack.com — Beverly three-pointer at buzzer leads to comeback win

• GoPack.com — Record-breaking performances lead Pack swimming to sweep over Cavaliers

• GoPack.com — Cunningham, Charleston outrun 60m dash school records

• GoPack.com — Gymnastics posts season-high in win at UNC-CH

• GoPack.com — NC State advances in ITA Kick-Off, defeats Mississippi State 4-1

• Pro Football Talk — Patriots’ Joe Thuney will be first player to start three Super Bowls in first three seasons

Tweet of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}