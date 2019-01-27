The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 27
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Jan. 27.
What they're saying
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 69-67 win over Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Braxton Beverly has always dreamed of making game-winners
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 21 NC State 69, Clemson 67
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: NC State junior day/Tom Lemming photo shoot
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State beats Clemson at the buzzer, 69-67, on Braxton Beverly’s game saving shot
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo gallery: NC State defeats Clemson
• Burlington Times-News— Nothing but net: Beverly’s buzzer-beater completes Wolfpack comeback against Clemson
• Rocky Mount Telegram — Under pressure: Beverly’s buzzer-beater sends NC State to win over Clemson
• Rocky Mount Telegram — NC State holds Clemson to zero 3s in win
• Technician — Beverly buzzer beater caps Wolfpack rally over Clemson
• Technician — Tough game, perfect ending: Beverly delivers in the clutch
• GoPack.com — Beverly three-pointer at buzzer leads to comeback win
• GoPack.com — Record-breaking performances lead Pack swimming to sweep over Cavaliers
• GoPack.com — Cunningham, Charleston outrun 60m dash school records
• GoPack.com — Gymnastics posts season-high in win at UNC-CH
• GoPack.com — NC State advances in ITA Kick-Off, defeats Mississippi State 4-1
• Pro Football Talk — Patriots’ Joe Thuney will be first player to start three Super Bowls in first three seasons
Tweet of the day
Miss a short field goal as time expired? https://t.co/FvtunlvxHN— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 26, 2019
Dearest Mother,— Captain Braxton Beverly (@CaptBeverly) January 26, 2019
Splash.
QBs Daniel Jones and Ryan Finley were among five stars from the Senior Bowl, per @MoveTheSticks— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 27, 2019
and @ChaseGoodbread https://t.co/Gf0AyLQfci pic.twitter.com/EbQU38fDxu
Blessed to receive an offer from NORTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY !! #GoPack 🐺 @StateCoachD @RivalsFriedman @rivalsmike @BrianDohn247 @HamiltonESPN pic.twitter.com/e9iOKS5GHr— Jacob Gill (@jacobagill1) January 26, 2019
Truly honored to have received an offer from North Carolina State University!!!🤘🏻@StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/VAq0R8FqBA— Michael Gonzalez (@mgonzalez_71) January 26, 2019
Blessed to receive my 6th offer from NC state @Rivalsfbcamps @SC_DBGROUP @JibrilleFewell @DLInstructor91 @DeShawnBaker6 @elitesportsmktg pic.twitter.com/n8E15mYRfZ— Curtis Neal (@MariaNe60723918) January 26, 2019
Honored and blessed to receive a offer from North Carolina State University!! #1pack1goal🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/KBCs0wDECc— Dayday🐐 (@DameonWilson10) January 26, 2019
Blessed To Receive a Offer From North Carolina State University🏈Also had A great Time Today At Jr Day💪🏾💪🏾🔥#Gowolfpack🐺🔴⚫️ @StateCoachD @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/vDpOxWcr3x— Jhari Patterson🏈🙏🏾 HOLLYWOOD⭐️🐐 (@100nd_BOY_JAY) January 27, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from THE North Carolina State University @StateCoachD @AaronHenry7 #GoPack #1Pack1Goal 🤘🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/GV9PYrHbxn— Devan Boykin (@thedevanboykin) January 26, 2019
GAMEDAY at Georgia Tech! Tip-off is at 2 pm.— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 27, 2019
📰 https://t.co/qsHKOyXx76#GoPack #WeWin pic.twitter.com/jUdLcXeUhO
Video of the day
——
