Published Feb 26, 2025
Scouting Syracuse
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Syracuse played a difficult non-conference schedule and struggled in going 6-5, and it has carried over to the ACC.

Senior wing J.J. Starling got hurt and missed time from Nov. 28-Jan. 3, and then freshman power forward Donnie Freeman suffered a season-ending injury Jan. 4.

The injuries has led to a bumpy 11-16 overall mark and 5-11 in the ACC. The Orange are in danger of not playing in the ACC Tournament, and coach Adrian Autry is 31-28 in his year-plus replacing coach Jim Boeheim.

Syracuse hosts NC State at 7 p.m. tonight on ESPNU, in a must-win game for both teams. NC State is also 11-16 overall, and are 4-12 in the league, and fighting for a berth in the ACC Tournament.

Overview

