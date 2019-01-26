NC State sophomore guard Braxton Beverly did something that Clemson couldn’t Saturday.

Beverly bombed from way beyond the three-point arc, with the shot looking pure as soon as it left his hand, hitting nothing but net at the buzzer to give NC State an improbable 69-67 win at PNC Arena.

Beverly’s three-pointer was the ninth of the game for the Wolfpack — and just Beverly’s first — but nine more than Clemson made against the Wolfpack defense. The Tigers went 0 of 7 from beyond the arc, but a closer shot with no defense being played ended up costing them dearly.

Clemson fifth-year senior shooting guard Marcquise Reed entered the game as the all-time leading free-throw shooter for the Tigers at 86.1 percent. Reed was fouled with 13.8 seconds left and promptly missed two free throws, and then was fouled again with 9.3 seconds remaining, and again missed both free throws.

In-between those missed free throws, Clemson elected to quickly foul Beverly, banking on the concept the Tigers would win a battle of free-throw shooting in the final 10 seconds. Beverly made his two to cut the CU lead to 67-66, setting up the last second heroics.

NC State improved to 16-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC, setting up a showdown against No. 3-ranked Virginia at 7 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN2. Beverly’s three-pointer saved a lot of angst or hang-wringing in Raleigh over the next few days.

“I feel like we all did,” said Beverly on avoiding the despair of a tough loss. “With a minute left, we had that timeout, we told each to just stay solid. We were still right in the game. We always believed we could win the game.”

NC State tends to perform best in a free-flowing style rather than something setup, and the final play was no different. Beverly didn’t know if he’d even touch the ball in the final seconds, but when redshirt junior C.J. Bryce got bottled up, he found his teammate.

“It was just something that worked out between us players,” Beverly said. “As soon as it left my hand, I knew I had made it. You see the bench mob me after the game. It was great to get that support from your teammates.”

Beverly has always dreamed of such a dramatic moment.

“I was probably like two or three, and most of them [went in],” Beverly said. “I had a nerf goal hanging on the door.”

Keatts pointed to NC State’s full-court pressure defense for keeping his team in the game, and perhaps leading the Tigers to struggle at the line at the end. Clemson’s Gabe DeVoe missed the third of three free throws with 0.2 seconds left last year in the Tigers’ 78-77 loss to NCSU at PNC Arena.

“My teams always play until the clocks says zero,” Keatts said. “Believe it or not, I never feel like we are out of a game. I thought because we could press and make shots, we would have every opportunity to win the game.”